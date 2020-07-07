Movie Theater Chains Sue New Jersey for ‘Unconstitutional’ Closures Due to Coronavirus

Lawsuit joined by AMC, Cinemark and Regal questions why indoor churches, libraries and museums can reopen while theaters stay shuttered

| July 7, 2020 @ 8:02 AM Last Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 11:03 AM

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Major theater chains including AMC, Regal, Cinemark BJK Entertainment and Bow Tie Cinemas have sued the state of New Jersey, claiming it’s unconstitutional for movie theaters to remain closed while other indoor businesses and venues can reopen in the state.

The lawsuit, obtained by TheWrap, is led by the National Association of Theater Owners and NATO New Jersey, and it names New Jersey Governor Philip Murphy and the acting commissioner of health Judith Perischilli as defendants. The suit argues the defendants are violating the theater chains’ first amendment rights and taking property without just compensation.

“COVID-19 represents a serious public health risk, and Plaintiffs support fair and reasonable actions by the government to address that risk,” the lawsuit reads. “However, the government-mandated total closure of movie theatres is neither fair nor reasonable, and is instead a violation of Plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and freedom of expression, Equal Protection of the laws, Due Process under the law, and is a Taking of property without just compensation.”

Also Read: AMC Shifts Theater Reopening Schedule After 'Mulan,' 'Tenet' Move

The theater chains say in the lawsuit that movie theaters are part of Stage 3 of New Jersey’s reopening, which has not been given a timeline for reopening and specified that “indoor entertainment businesses,” including movie theaters and arcades, must remain closed. But the lawsuit then says that churches and other indoor venues like museums, aquariums, libraries and public and private social clubs have been able to reopen by the end of June through an executive order.

“Defendants have a legal obligation to promulgate orders that treat like entities in a like manner, and not to create arbitrary or irrational distinctions, particularly where First Amendment rights are at stake. Although Defendants have issued orders allowing other public assemblies such as religious services and ceremonies to open, they have withheld approval for movie theatres, which are similarly situated, if not less of a risk, from a public health perspective,” the lawsuit reads.

It adds that theater chains have presented their safety protocols to the governor and are ready and willing to implement them, but the defendants “have provided no explanation for their disparate treatment of entities with similar risk levels regarding COVID-19, and none exists.”

The lawsuit is being handled by First Amendment lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
  • Nick Cordero
1 of 30

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE