movie theaters nyc

Getty Images

4 Things We Learned From NYC’s Movie Theater Reopenings This Weekend

by | March 8, 2021 @ 4:34 PM

The box office is one step closer to normal, but theatrical window chaos still hangs over the film industry

The reopening of movie theaters in New York City and San Francisco this weekend, combined with the release of Disney’s animated film “Raya the Last Dragon,” has pushed the box office one step closer to normalcy.

According to Box Office Mojo, overall domestic grosses for the weekend reached $24.1 million. In the year since theaters entered the pandemic shutdown, there have only been two weekends where overall totals reached or exceeded that amount: Labor Day weekend, where the release of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” pushed grosses to a pandemic-high $27 million; and Christmas weekend, when “Wonder Woman 1984” led the box office to $24.2 million.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

