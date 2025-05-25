Movie Theater Roof Collapses During ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Screening in Argentina

Attendees at a May 19 screening of “Final Destination: Bloodlines” were in for an unfortunate surprise when the roof of the theater collapsed toward the end of the movie.

The news was initially reported by the Argentine news site Infobae. No one was seriously injured, and the outlet reported it’s believed that recent rain made the roof particularly vulnerable to collapse.

Fiamma Villaverde, who attended the movie at Cinema Ocho with her 11-year-old, said they heard “a really loud noise” that precipitated the event. “At first, we thought it was part of the movie, because we were so involved; but then a huge piece fell on me,” she explained.

Luckily she wasn’t hit by the ceiling piece because “I was leaning slightly over the armrest.”

“The truth is, we hadn’t planned to go to the movies,” Villaverde also shared. “It was my birthday, we were walking and happened upon the theater. Since the tickets were cheaper than the rest of the week, we said, ‘Shall we?’ We went in, bought some popcorn, and went into the theater. The show had just started.”

Since the event Villaverde has stuffed from panic attacks and anxiety – and not just from the horror film, about a group of people who narrowly escape a deadly calamity, only to die one-by-one from a series of inventively unfortunate events.

“I’m undergoing psychiatric treatment and on medication. I have a hard time being in crowded places. I haven’t been to the movies in years. I went because it was my birthday, and look what happened to me,” she added.

Cinema Ocho has not responded to requests for comment.

“Final Destination: Bloodlines” opened to a massive $51 million from 3,523 theaters this month. The film is the first installment in the franchise in 14 years and has enjoyed its most popular opening weekend. The series record previously belong to 2009’s “The Final Destination” with a $27.4 million opening, or $41 million in today’s figures.