2021 summer tentpole box office

Legendary/Warner Bros.; Disney; Universal

As US Movie Theaters Reopen, Overseas Shutdowns Could Stall Box Office Recovery

by | April 1, 2021 @ 1:10 PM

As Europe and South America struggle with new COVID-related closures, studios may postpone more tentpole films like “F9” and “Black Widow”

Movie theaters in the U.S. may be on the road to recovery, but the still-widespread cinema closures in South America and Europe are creating headaches for Hollywood studios as they try to figure out how to release films that rely heavily on overseas box office.

The state of the box office changes wildly depending on the region. China’s box office has fully recovered, as seen with the success of the Lunar New Year period and the $70 million opening for “Godzilla vs. Kong” there last weekend. Other markets in the Asia-Pacific region are showing significant progress as well, as “GvK” outperformed the entire Australian run of 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” with a $6.3 million opening and earned $2.4 million in a steadily rebuilding Korean market.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

