Regal Cinemas Cineworld Universal

Getty Images

Why Movie Theaters Are Getting Into the Streaming Game

by | May 14, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Regional chain Southern Theatres has become the latest company to attach a premium streaming service to its loyalty program

Amid the hard work of reopening after the pandemic, some movie theater chains are venturing into the streaming business — but not to compete with Netflix and the other titans of the home entertainment industry.

Instead, chains like AMC, Alamo Drafthouse and most recently Southern Theatres are using in-house premium on-demand platforms to develop their already-existing customer base and to gather data to fine-tune their marketing strategies. Daniel Loria, editor of Boxoffice, believes that it’s a trend that should have happened a long time ago.

“This push towards e-commerce and customer data is something we’re finally starting to see in U.S. theaters but is something that really should have started five to 10 years ago,” he said. “It is something we will probably see more of in the post-pandemic period.”

movie theaters pandemic
Getty Images

Southern Theatres, which operates 18 multiplexes across eight southeastern states, is launching its streaming service this month and attaching it to its “Reel Rewards” loyalty program. Subscribers to the program will be able to rent films from all five major studios after their theatrical run and before they are released on streaming.

This will help somewhat with ongoing plans by studios to shorten the exclusive theatrical window from its pre-pandemic 90-day length. As Cinemark announced last Friday that it has come to confidential terms with each major studio on release windows, it is becoming increasingly likely that the new window length will change depending on who is releasing the film in question. Regardless of that length, a PVOD service could help a chain extend the amount of time it can capitalize on a film’s popularity.

But Southern President/COO Ron Krueger said that the main goal of the service is to provide an extra perk for the chain’s most loyal customers.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Bosch

Why ‘Bosch’ Producer Fabel Entertainment Wants First-Time Showrunners
Masked Singer Hanson

‘Masked Singer’ Says Goodbye to Russian Dolls, Hello to Another 2nd-Place Ratings Finish

10 Horror Films Will Hit Theaters This Summer: Is That Overkill?
Ellen DeGeneres Season 18

Ellen DeGeneres’ Exit Comes After Years of Daytime Ratings Declines

Canceled ‘Prodigal Son’ Places Fox in 3rd-Place Ratings Tie With Univision
Buck Rogers

Inside the Decades-Long Battle Over ‘Buck Rogers’ (Exclusive)

Content Overload? Number of TV Platforms Almost Doubled in 3 Years | Chart

Ratings: ABC Sinks to the Bottom of the Big 4 Nets With ‘Finding Dory’
Golden Globe Awards

What’s Next for the Canceled Golden Globes and Can the HFPA Recover?

Why Sony’s Streaming Deals With Netflix AND Disney Make Sense for Everyone
Penguin Random House Simon and Schuster

Inside Book Publishing’s Merger Mania – and Why Antitrust Laws Won’t Slow It Down