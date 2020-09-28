15 Movies You Only Want to Watch Once, From ‘A Clockwork Orange’ to ‘The Revenant’ (Photos)
Some truly great films are too tough to see twice
Meriah Doty | September 28, 2020 @ 2:03 PM
Last Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 2:49 PM
Fox Searchlight
There are a handful of movies that have been both venerated by film buffs, but also contain scenes that are so tragic, disturbing or brutal that audiences aren't jumping at the chance at a repeat viewing.
Warner Bros.
"A Clockwork Orange" (1971)
Stanley Kubrick's dystopian look at youth violence initially nabbed an X rating in the U.S. -- and was withdrawn from U.K. release in 1973 after some copycat crimes. And the aversion-therapy scenes remain unforgettable and difficult to watch, even the first time.
New Line Cinema
6. "Pink Flamingos" (1972) John Waters' cult classic pre-dates gross-out humor popularized in the 1990s by two decades. Pictured here, Divine, who played a version of herself in the fictional comedy, is seen eating a pig's face. But in the film's most famous scene, she eats dog feces.
Warner Bros.
"Deliverance" (1972) Featuring a much younger Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and Ned Beatty, this dramatic thriller revolves around a river-rafting trip that turns violent and dangerous in the backwoods of Georgia. And yes, there's a creepy dueling-banjos rape scene.
"American History X" (1998) Edward Norton is pure evil as a Los Angeles-based Neo-Nazi with violent tendencies. One particularly gruesome scene involves someone's head being bashed into a curb -- a sequence in celluloid history that once witnessed, can never be forgotten.
"Audition" (1999)
Takashi Miike's thriller focuses on a widower who falls for a sadistic killer -- who tortures her lover in an excruciating scene involving elongated needles and a wire saw. It's the sort of scene that can't be unseen.
"127 Hours" (2010) Do you want to watch James Franco cut his arm off again? We didn't think so.
GK Films
"In the Land of Blood and Honey" (2011) Angelina Jolie's feature film directorial debut depicts the brutalities of the 1990s-era Bosnian War. One scene involving an infant is so gut-wrenching, moviegoing audiences were reported to have either left the theater or covered their eyes.
"The Revenant" (2015) While beautifully shot, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Oscar-winning drama features Leonardo DiCaprio on a protracted journey of survival through the unforgiving wilderness. Two words: Bear attack.
Paramount
"Goat" (2016) Of all the frat house films in cinema history, this one isn't funny. "Goat" depicts savagery that college freshman pledges endure. One scene involving duct tape placed over the face of a pledge may leave audiences gasping for breath.