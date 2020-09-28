Go Pro Today

15 Movies You Only Want to Watch Once, From ‘A Clockwork Orange’ to ‘The Revenant’ (Photos)

Some truly great films are too tough to see twice

| September 28, 2020 @ 2:03 PM Last Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 2:49 PM
movies you only want to see once galllery the birth of a nation 12 years a slave
Fox Searchlight
There are a handful of movies that have been both venerated by film buffs, but also contain scenes that are so tragic, disturbing or brutal that audiences aren't jumping at the chance at a repeat viewing. 
A Clockwork Orange
Warner Bros.
"A Clockwork Orange" (1971)  Stanley Kubrick's dystopian look at youth violence initially nabbed an X rating in the U.S. -- and was withdrawn from U.K. release in 1973 after some copycat crimes. And the aversion-therapy scenes remain unforgettable and difficult to watch, even the first time.
pink flamingos john waters divine
New Line Cinema
6. "Pink Flamingos" (1972)  John Waters' cult classic pre-dates gross-out humor popularized in the 1990s by two decades. Pictured here, Divine, who played a version of herself in the fictional comedy, is seen eating a pig's face. But in the film's most famous scene, she eats dog feces. 
Deliverance Burt Reynolds Ned Beatty Jon Voight
Warner Bros.
"Deliverance" (1972)  Featuring a much younger Burt Reynolds, Jon Voight and Ned Beatty, this dramatic thriller revolves around a river-rafting trip that turns violent and dangerous in the backwoods of Georgia. And yes, there's a creepy dueling-banjos rape scene. 
oskar schindlers list
Universal
"Schindler's List" (1993)  If you aren't deeply moved upon viewing Steven Spielberg's seven-time Oscar-winning Holocaust film, there's something wrong with you.  Also Read: Why Black Audiences Are Conflicted Over Nate Parker’s ‘Birth of a Nation’
American History X Edward Norton
New Line Cinema
"American History X" (1998)  Edward Norton is pure evil as a Los Angeles-based Neo-Nazi with violent tendencies. One particularly gruesome scene involves someone's head being bashed into a curb -- a sequence in celluloid history that once witnessed, can never be forgotten. 
audition
"Audition" (1999)  Takashi Miike's thriller focuses on a widower who falls for a sadistic killer -- who tortures her lover in an excruciating scene involving elongated needles and a wire saw. It's the sort of scene that can't be unseen.
Artisan Entertainment
"Requiem For a Dream" (2000)  Jared Leto and Jennifer Connelly definitely don't make heroin addiction seem glamorous in this Darren Aronofsky drama.
lil ze city of god
Miramax
"City of God" (2002)  This brutal-but-acclaimed Brazilian film, about the lives of two boys in Rio de Janeiro who take two very different paths, depicts kids killing kids in street gang warfare. It's not easy on the eyes.  Also Read: ‘The Birth of a Nation’ Review: Nate Parker’s Slave Uprising Drama Has Passion to Spare
Hotel Rwanda Don Cheadle
United Artists
"Hotel Rwanda" (2004)   Starring Don Cheadle and Sophie Okonedo, the horrors of genocide are depicted in this drama. Let's just say, no one's keeping their eyes peeled for a sequel.   Also Read: Sexual Assault Victims to Protest Nate Parker’s ‘Birth of a Nation’ Opening Night
Precious
Lionsgate
"Precious" (2009)  The Oscar-winning drama about an overweight, abused, illiterate teen who becomes pregnant with her second child, starred Gabourey Sidibe in her breakout role. While it received critical raves and awards, it reflects a side of society that's likely excruciating to witness for many.  Also Read: ‘Birth of a Nation’ Scandal: Timeline of Nate Parker’s Case
127 Hours James Franco
Fox Searchlight
"127 Hours" (2010)  Do you want to watch James Franco cut his arm off again? We didn't think so. 
In the Land of Blood and Honey angelina jolie
GK Films
"In the Land of Blood and Honey" (2011)  Angelina Jolie's feature film directorial debut depicts the brutalities of the 1990s-era Bosnian War. One scene involving an infant is so gut-wrenching, moviegoing audiences were reported to have either left the theater or covered their eyes. 
12 Years a Slave lupita nyong'o
Fox Searchlight
"12 Years a Slave" (2013)Lupita Nyong'o won an Oscar for her role in this widely-lauded slavery drama. Depicting a woman who receives life-threatening lashes and is repeatedly raped, it's her scenes that are easily the most difficult on viewers.  Also Read: ‘Birth of a Nation’ Is a ‘Powerfully Affecting Film’ That ‘Deserves to Be Seen,’ Critics Praise
the revenant
20th Century Fox
"The Revenant" (2015)  While beautifully shot, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Oscar-winning drama features Leonardo DiCaprio on a protracted journey of survival through the unforgiving wilderness. Two words: Bear attack.  
Goat
Paramount
"Goat" (2016)  Of all the frat house films in cinema history, this one isn't funny. "Goat" depicts savagery that college freshman pledges endure. One scene involving duct tape placed over the face of a pledge may leave audiences gasping for breath. 