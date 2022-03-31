Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in April 2022

While Netflix is rolling out plenty of original content in April, it’s also breaking hearts by removing a myriad of Oscar-nominated classics from its slate this month.

“The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Artist,” “Moneyball,” “August: Osage County” and Sean Baker’s indie darling “The Florida Project” are just some of the Academy Award nominees of years’ past that are leaving the streamer. Other acclaimed drama titles facing the chopping block include “Léon: The Professional,” “The Killing of a Sacred Deer” and “Miss Sloane.”

For the hopeless romantics out there who rave about underrated gems, “About Time” and “Dear John” will leave the platform April 15 and 30, respectively. Oh, and if you were looking to binge or rewatch all seven seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” time is of the utmost importance. Additionally, all six seasons of “Dawson’s Creek” are also leaving Netflix this month.

Check out the full list of titles leaving the streamer below.

Paramount Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Leaving April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 2

Truth or Dare

Leaving April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving April 5

The Florida Project

Leaving April 8

House of the Witch

Murray Close / Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Leaving April 15

About Time

Leaving April 18

Miss Sloane

Leaving April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Leaving April 25

The Artist

Leaving April 26

August: Osage County

Leaving April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

Columbia TriStar Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

Leaving April 30

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town