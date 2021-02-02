Amy Poehler is here to start a revolution — in her teen daughter’s high school. In the first trailer for her film “Moxie” that’s all scored to the classic Bikini Kill song, a group of teenage “Rebel Girls” work to disrupt the sexist norms at their high school by starting a punk rock zine.

Hadley Robinson stars as Poehler’s 16-year-old daughter in the film who tries to keep her head down to avoid pestering and harassment by the jock kids who look to rank girls by their body parts and bangability. But she’s woken up when a new student played by Alycia Pascual-Pena helps her to realize that girls in high school don’t have to put up with this stuff.

Together they’re inspired by her mother’s rebellious past to publish an anonymous underground zine called Moxie and become the center of a feminist rebellion.

“If you’re doing nothing then you are part of the problem,” Robinson yells at a sheepish teacher who objects to her wearing a tank top. “I hate that we are shoved aside, dismissed, nobody does anything, nobody listens to us!”

“Moxie” is based on a novel by Jennifer Mathieu and comes from a screenplay by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer. This is Poehler’s second feature following 2019’s “Wine Country,” and while Poehler takes more of a supporting role this time around, she gets some laughs in this trailer when her daughter jokes that she’s already pregnant.

Also starring in “Moxie” are Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, Clark Gregg, Josie Totah, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall and Sabrina Haskett, with Ike Barinholtz and Marcia Gay Harden.

“Moxie” drops on Netflix on March 3. Watch the trailer here and above.