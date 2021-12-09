‘And Just Like That…’ Kills Someone Off in First Episode; The Internet Reacts

“And Just Like That…” the “Sex and the City” sequel series from HBO Max killed off one its characters in its premiere episode, which just dropped.

(Spoiler alert: This article contains major plot details from the first episode of the HBO Max series.)

After attending Lily Goldenblatt’s (Charlotte and Harry’s eldest) spectacular piano recital, Carrie returns home to find Mr. Big – John James Preston – collapsed on the floor of their bathroom, dying of a heart attack following an enthusiastic workout on an exercise bike.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) screams his name – “John,” using it over and over – runs to him and comforts him in his last moments. And at the end of the episode, Carrie says, “And just like that, Big died.” He dies in her arms and we also see the blue Manolo Blahnik’s she wore to Lily’s recital (and her wedding to Big) being ruined as the shower continues to run. It’s worth noting — since many fans remarked on it, that Carrie held Big close as he died, but didn’t call an ambulance (though he died within seconds).

Here’s how fans reacted on social media:

“YOU ARE TELLING ME THAT WE WAITED 17 YEARS FOR YOU TO DO THAT TO MR.BIG IN THE FIRST 10 MINUTES!?!?!?!?” @steph_zr98 wrote.

“Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton #AndJustLikeThat,” @lalienac tweeted.

MR BIG WAKE UP PLEASE IM BEGGING YOU pic.twitter.com/TGBcriKAgy — mar is in mourning (@helcnsharpe) December 9, 2021

#AndJustLikeThat ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! How could you do Mr. Big like that?😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZJNSsfyhnu — aynsley • broom (@Aynsley_Broom) December 9, 2021