Tony Shalhoub is back as Adrian Monk in “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” and several other regulars from the USA series reprise their roles in the film, which is now streaming on Peacock.

Monk’s old friends have returned for the wedding of his stepdaughter, Molly. When a tragedy occurs, they’re on hand to help Monk figure out what happened.

Here’s which familiar faces have returned for the TV movie and which roles are played by new-to-the-series actors.

Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

The actor returns to the role of the obsessive-compulsive detective, which earned him three Emmys, as if he’d never left. After “Monk” signed off in 2009, Shalhoub went on to play Abe Weissman on Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” for which he won his fourth Emmy. In “Mr. Monk’s Last Case,” the sleuth is in an arguably darker place than right after the murder of his wife, Trudy (Melora Hardin), as the actor told TheWrap.

Melora Hardin as Trudy Monk

The actress, who you also know from “The Office” and “The Bold Type,” returns as the ghost of Monk’s late wife, Trudy. Here, she tries to talk him out of his frequent suicidal urges.

Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer

The former SFPD police captain now works as head of security for a billionaire … who happens to be Monk’s prime suspect. Between “Monk” projects, Levine appeared in TV series “The Bridge,” “Ray Donovan,” “The Alienist” and “Big Sky.”

Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher

The onetime Lt. Disher is once again the butt of jokes in this TV movie as he offers less-than-plausible explanations for the case Monk is trying to solve. The actor’s recent credits include the 2018 “X-Files” revival and the Prime Video series “The Boys.”

Traylor Howard as Natalie Teege

Natalie, Monk’s second personal assistant, proves essential once again after a tragic death. Howard is also known for her roles on the ’90s series “Boston Common” and “Two Guys and a Girl.”

Hector Elizondo in Dr. Neven Bell

Shalhoub told TheWrap had had to talk the 86-year-old “Princess Diaries” star out of retirement to play Monk’s psychiatrist once again. In the TV movie, we find out that Dr. Bell has written a book about his most interesting patients, which Monk suspects is really just about him.

Brooke Adams as Monk’s publisher

Brooke Adams, who is married to Shalhoub in real life, has played a number of characters of the years on the series. She returns in the TV movie as Monk’s fed-up publisher, who has tried and failed to get the detective to focus on his cases and not, say, minutiae about a vintage stove.

Caitlin McGee as Molly Evans

The “Home Economics” star takes on the role of grown-up Molly, Monk’s stepdaughter. She’s preparing for her wedding to Austin, until something tragic happens.

Austin Scott as Griffin, Molly’s fiancé

Scott, who played Robin on Tyler Perry’s BET series “Sistas,” portrays Molly’s fiancé Griffin, a journalist who suspects billionaire Richard Eden of some shady dealings.

James Purefoy as Richard Eden

The British actor, who played a murderous cult leader in the Fox series “The Following” and had a dual role in the Epix/HBO series “Pennyworth,” plays a wealthy tech entrepreneur along the lines of Elon Musk or Richard Branson. Monk suspects he had a hand in the death he’s investigating. However, Stottlemeyer is convinced his old friend is wrong on this one.

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie” is now streaming on Peacock.