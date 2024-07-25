MrBeast Hires Investigator to Look Into Grooming Claims Against Cohost Ava Kris Tyson: ‘Disgusted’

Popular YouTuber creator MrBeast hired a third-party investigator to look into the grooming allegations against his longtime friend and cohost Ava Kris Tyson, whom he’s since “removed” from his company.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts,” MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said in an X post on Wednesday. “During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts. That said, I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast.”

He concluded his statement by saying that he will be following through with the process of the probe, adding that he in no way finds the purported behavior acceptable.

“I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions,” MrBeast said. “I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

MrBeast’s move reportedly came after several people online came forward claiming that Tyson, who identifies as a transwoman, has a history of grooming minors, with one specific instance involving her starting an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old competition winner (who is named LavaGS online) while Tyson was 20. At the time, Tyson was supposedly running a Discord server with the minor and chatted him through social media.

The rumors surrounding Tyson started to gain traction after a video examining Tyson’s engagement with the minor was posted to YouTube. Some social media users have also claimed Tyson “provided revenge porn” to children, used racial slurs online.

On Tuesday, Tyson apologized for her past behavior, denied the grooming allegations and announced that she’d be stepping away from her role with MrBeast’s YouTube channel.

“I would like to apologize for any of my past behavior or comments if it hurt or offended anyone,” Tyson wrote in an post. “It was not my intent. Seeing recent events we’ve mutually decided it’s best I permanently step away from all things MrBeast and social media to focus on my family and mental health.”

She went on: “Having said that, I humbly apologise to anyone I have hurt with my unacceptable social media posts, past actions, and to those who may feel betrayed by how I used to act online … In past years, I have learned that my old humor is not acceptable. I cannot change who I was, but I can continue to work on myself.”

MrBeast, who is well-known for his giveaway and charity-centered videos, made history with Amazon Prime Video with the announcement that the two would be launching a “Beast Games,” a reality series based on his YouTube show that offers up a $5 million cash prize, the largest award in TV history.