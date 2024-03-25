Can a MrBeast Game Show Bring More of Gen Z’s Spending Power to Amazon? | Charts

YouTube’s richest star is getting his own game show on Amazon. Will his cohort of Gen Z fans follow him to a new streaming platform?

MrBeast
Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast (Photo Credit: MrBeast)

Amazon recently announced a new competition show featuring the famous YouTuber MrBeast with a headline prize of $5 million, touted as “the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming.”

No streaming service has produced a competition reality series as successful as the long-running and expansive franchises that have been a staple of traditional linear TV. And the global share of demand for competition reality series has been on a steady decline over the last few years, sliding from a high of 4.5% of demand for all shows globally at the beginning of 2020 to a 3% share of demand today.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

