Amazon recently announced a new competition show featuring the famous YouTuber MrBeast with a headline prize of $5 million, touted as “the biggest single prize in the history of television and streaming.”

No streaming service has produced a competition reality series as successful as the long-running and expansive franchises that have been a staple of traditional linear TV. And the global share of demand for competition reality series has been on a steady decline over the last few years, sliding from a high of 4.5% of demand for all shows globally at the beginning of 2020 to a 3% share of demand today.