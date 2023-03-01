Peacock released a teaser trailer for the new Damon Lindelof series “Mrs. Davis,” introducing the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence of the same name.

In the 30-second clip, no footage from the actual series is shown. Instead, various people around the world walk up to another person – in a town square, at a wedding, in the middle of a stand-up comedy show – and say, “She wants to talk to you.”

The “she” in question is Mrs. Davis herself, in the form of an AirPod-like earpiece. After accepting the earpiece, which they always do, the people look thrilled, shocked and/or excited.

The high-concept series from the creator of “Lost,” “The Leftovers” and “Watchmen” stars Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) as Simone, a nun whose mission is to destroy Mrs. Davis. Jake McDorman (“Dopesick”) and Andy McQueen (“Station Eleven”) co-star in what has been described as a “wildly original and genre-bending journey.”

Recurring cast members include Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier.

Tara Hernandez (“Young Sheldon”) is showrunner, executive producer and writer alongside Lindelof. Alethea Jones (“Rise of the Pink Ladies”) and Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”) serve as executive producers and director of multiple episodes in the series. Harris directed the pilot, which premieres April 14 on Peacock along with the next three episodes. Episodes 5 through 8 premiere each of the following Thursdays.

The series will make its world debut at SXSW on March 14.

Check out the teaser above.