MSNBC is expanding its second, daylong live event in New York with a conversation between “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski and former political strategist and Hillary Clinton adviser Huma Abedin.

Brzezinski will speak with Abedin as part of a lunchtime session during “MSNBCLIVE ‘25: This Is Who We Are,” the network’s second annual live event set to take place at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom on Oct. 11. The conversation is tied to Brzezinski’s “Know Your Value” initiative, which is focused on empowering women.

Abedin and Brzezinski have been close for years. Abedin is an MSNBC contributor and the co-host of Brzezinski’s “Morning Mika,” an offshoot of “Morning Joe.” Abedin, who held dual roles in the spotlight as the vice chair for Clinton’s 2016 campaign and as disgraced Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner’s wife, got married in June to Alexander Soros, an investor and the son of billionaire George Soros.

The live event will also play host to conversations with the network’s array of stars – including primetime hosts Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, Jen Psaki and Lawrence O’Donnell – alongside new additions such as Brzezinski, “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough and “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace.

MSNBC announced last week Wallace will chat with “The West Wing” star Martin Sheen for a live taping of her podcast “The Best People” during the event.

The live celebration of the network’s programming follows its 2024 event, “MSNBC Live: Democracy 2024,” held in Brooklyn. It comes as MSNBC is set to fully cleave itself from its parent organization, NBC News, by the end of the year, a revanp that will include a new name — MS NOW — and logo.

Another new addition to the event’s lineup, senior national and political correspondent Jacob Soboroff, announced last month he would leave his dual role at NBC and MSNBC to stay at the cable network fulltime.