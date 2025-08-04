Jacob Soboroff to Join MSNBC as Senior Political Correspondent Ahead of Comcast Spinoff

Jacob Soboroff will join the MSNBC team as senior national and political correspondent ahead of the impending Comcast split.

Currently serving as a national and political correspondent for NBC News, Soboroff will transition to MSNBC as the the cable news channel prepares to split from NBC by the end of 2025 as part of the Versant spinoff.

His hiring at MSNBC marks a return to the network. He originally joined the team in 2015. He has also made several appearances on the channel in his time at NBC News, including his contributions to a primetime town hall earlier this year. Soboroff will continue to be based in Los Angeles.

Last year, Comcast announced that most of its cable channels would be lumped into a new company called Versant. Just last week, Versant unveiled its full board of directors. Versant will become publicly traded and house MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

Soboroff’s coverage of the L.A. wildfires in January earned him critical praise, reporting extensively on both MSNBC and NBC News. He has a forthcoming book detailing his experience, titled “The Great Los Angeles Fires and America’s New Age of Disaster.” He also executive produced the Emmy-nominated documentary film “Separated.”

In the decade that he worked for MSNBC, Soboroff traveled across the world to report on stories, including Greenland, Guatemala, Ukraine, Mexico, Haiti and all over the United States.

As Los Angeles has continued to make national headlines, Soboroff was on the front lines reporting on ICE raids in the city and the resulting protests that followed.

Versant has already announced the acquisition of several NBCUniversal heavy weights. The spinoff tapped longtime NBC News and MSNBC executive Jessica Kurdali as the network’s talent strategy SVP in June. Comcast board member and former Yum Brands! CEO David Novak will serve as Versant’s board chairman.