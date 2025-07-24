Versant Unveils Full Board of Directors

Versant has unveiled its full board of directors, who will oversee the media company following its split from Comcast by the end of 2025.

Versant previously named Comcast board member and former Yum Brands! CEO David Novak as its board chairman. He is set to resign from the media conglomerate’s board upon completion of the spin-off.

Novak will be joined by Versant CEO Mark Lazarus, Disney’s former international content and operations chairman Rebecca Campbell, A&O Shearman counsel Creighton Condon, former Starbucks North America CEO Michael Conway, Kanza AI founding advisor and Alakai Group co-founder David Eun, former Bank of New York Mellon Corporation chairman and CEO Gerald Hassell, Peter Millar LLC chairman and CEO Scott Mahoney, Deloitte & Touche LLP U.S. vice chairman and deputy CEO Maritza Montiel and Wildcat Capital Management founder, president and chief investment officer Len Potter.

“I am pleased to welcome this accomplished forward-looking team to our future Board of Directors,” Novak said in a statement. “Their collective expertise and perspectives will strengthen our governance and support Versant’s future success.”

Versant will become publicly-traded and house MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

It is expected to reach over 65 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue. The spinoff will be tax free to Comcast shareholders.

“The announcement of the future Board marks a critical milestone as we define our long-term strategy and advance the value of our iconic media portfolio,” Lazarus added. “I look forward to collaborating with this distinguished group as we establish a leading independent media company.”

In addition to spending two decades at Disney, Campbell served as a board member of Broadcast Music Inc. and is a board member and the interim CEO of arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf.

Condon previously served as Shearman & Sterling’s senior partner, European managing partner and global mergers and acquisitions practice group leader. He also serves as board chairman of the non-profit One to World.

Prior to Starbucks, Conway served as worldwide president of Johnson & Johnson’s McNeil Nutritional and vice president of Campbell Soup Company’s adult simple meals division. He has also been a board director at McCormick for the past 10 years.

Prior to Kanza AI and Alakai Group, Eun served as Samsung Electronics president and chief innovation officer. He began his career at NBC and later held senior leadership roles at Google, YouTube and Time Warner and currently serves on Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.’s board of directors.

Prior to acquiring the golf apparel company in partnership with Sea Island Company, Mahoney worked at Polo Ralph Lauren, where he established an extensive background in brand developlment. He also serves on the board of Fleet Feet, a running-inspired company founded in 1976.

Montiel has served on McCormick’s board of directors for the past ten years and is currently on the board of Royal Caribbean Group. She is a former director of Comcast and APTAR. Hassell is a former director of Comcast and MetLife.

In addition to Wildcat Capital Management, Potter is the founder and senior managing director of biotech venture fund Vida Ventures and has served or continues to serve on a number of boards, including Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., SLR Investment Corp. and SuRo Capital Corporation.