Versant Taps NBCUniversal’s Jessica Kurdali as Talent Strategy SVP

NBCUniversal’s Jessica Kurdali is moving over to Comcast’s Versant to serve as its senior vice president of talent strategy.

In her new role, Kurdali will oversee all talent management, recruitment, and development across the company’s news, sports, and entertainment businesses, which include MSNBC, CNBC, USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

She will lead the company’s talent relations function, including strategic recruitment, on-air development, and long-term talent pipeline training. She will also work across Versant’s businesses to elevate emerging voices, drive cross-platform visibility and cultivate a robust talent bench.

Kurdali, who has more than two decades of experience shaping on-air talent at the highest levels of broadcast journalism, most recently served as senior vice president of talent strategy and development for NBC News and MSNBC. During her 22-year tenure, she played a pivotal role in identifying, developing, and securing top-tier talent across the News Group portfolio.

She is the latest Versant executive appointment, following Frank Tanki as chief marketing officer for entertainment and sports, Tom Clendenin as chief marketing officer for CNBC and MSNBC, Brian Carovillano as SVP of standards and editorial partnerships for news, Nate Balogh as EVP and chief information officer and Brian Duffy as VP of technical operations.

Other recent Versant hires include Kyle Strickland as SVP of business product and operations, Jayshree Mahtani serves as SVP of associate general counsel for corporate governance, M&A and commercial transactions and assistant corporate secretary, Andrew Borteck as SVP and associate general counsel for sports, digital and direct-to-consumer, Susie Kricena as SVP of content acquisitions and Michael Sluchan as SVP of scripted content and entertainment.

MSNBC has also made several key leadership appointments, including Scott Matthew as newsgathering SVP; NBC News’ Joey Cole and ABC News’ Erin Zimmerman, who will lead day-to-day and long-term planning for the network; Washington Bureau chief Sudeep Reddy; head of digital, audio and longform operations Madeleine Haeringer; and content strategy SVP Marcus Mabry.

Versant will begin moving to a temporary corporate headquarters in August at 229 West 43rd St., the former office space for Buzzfeed and the New York Times and current home to Snap Inc, as it looks for a permanent home in Manhattan.

In addition to its corporate teams, the permanent location will house some entertainment teams and MSNBC, including its New York studio space and a production facility.

CNBC will remain in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, which will also serve as Versant’s technical operations hubs. MSNBC and CNBC will also continue to operate its DC Bureau out of 400 North Capitol, where Versant is securing dedicated space.

Versant is expected to reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue. The spinoff will be tax free to Comcast shareholders and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.