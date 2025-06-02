Comcast’s Versant Finds Temporary Location for New York HQ

Comcast’s Versant has found a temporary location for its New York headquarters, TheWrap has learned.

The space, which has been referred to internally as “Summer Camp,” will be located at 229 West 43rd St., the former office space for Buzzfeed and the New York Times and current home to Snap Inc.

The area was selected due to its available studios and production spaces and its central location for commuters within the Tri-State area, per a memo to staff from Versant’s president of operations and technology Jeff Mayzurk. Other factors in the decision included the location’s “operational effectiveness” and physical separation from NBCUniversal.

Employees will begin moving to the new space in August. Mayzurk added that the company is still working to finalize plans across its global footprint, including locking in plans for its permanent New York headquarters.

Comcast began scouting locations in Manhattan for Versant’s corporate headquarters in February.

In addition to its corporate teams, the permanent location will house some entertainment teams and MSNBC, including its New York studio space and a production facility.

CNBC will remain in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, which will also serve as Versant’s technical operations hubs. MSNBC and CNBC will also continue to operate its DC Bureau out of 400 North Capitol, where Versant is securing dedicated space.

In addition to MSNBC and CNBC, Versant will house USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel and digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine.

Last month, CEO Mark Lazarus revealed the name in a memo to staff. At the time, he also said over 5,000 people expressed interest in joining and that the entity would launch its own career site that will list over 100 open positions.

Versant is expected to reach 70 million U.S. households and generate $7 billion in annual revenue. The spinoff will be tax free to Comcast shareholders and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.