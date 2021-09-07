José Díaz-Balart Returns to MSNBC as Part of Daytime Shakeup

MSNBC announced a daytime shakeup Tuesday, welcoming José Díaz-Balart back to the network and giving him at 10 a.m. ET program. “José Díaz-Balart Reports” premieres Sept. 27. He will continue to anchor “NBC Nightly News Saturday” on NBC News, becoming the only anchor to host national news programs on both cable and broadcast in English and Spanish. He will leave his current role as anchor of Telemundo’s nightly “Noticias Telemundo,” but will take on a broader role there, anchoring monthly specials and breaking news events. He’ll also anchor special events for MSNBC, including on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock.

“I’m privileged to anchor MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour to report on the issues that matter to all communities across America,” said Díaz-Balart in a Tuesday statement. “It has been my honor to serve as the anchor of ‘Noticias Telemundo’ where we rigorously cover the most important news for the Latino community. I look forward to this unique role where I can reach different audiences in English and Spanish across the NBCUniversal News Group.”

With the launch of the new mid-morning show, Hallie Jackson will move her hour of “MSNBC Reports” up to 3 p.m. ET. Jackson is slated to launch a streaming show on NBC News NOW in the fall. Ayman Mohyeldin, who has been holding down the 3 p.m. hour, will start a weekend primetime show called “Ayman” on Sept. 18. Mohyeldin will also host a Friday night show on MSNBC’s streaming politics platform The Choice.

“José is one of the most trusted names in news, and I’ve been a longtime admirer of his work,” said MSNBC president Rashida Jones. “I had the pleasure of working with José in the past, most recently for the presidential debates. His expertise in politics, passion for his craft, and commitment to getting the story right come through every time he’s on air. I’m excited for him to bring that back to the network on a daily basis.”