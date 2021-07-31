MSNBC Host Jonathan Capehart Got the ‘Twisties’ and Tried to End His Show Too Soon

MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart blamed the “twisties” for mistakenly trying to end his Saturday a show a few minutes before it was actually over.

Capehart, who was filling in for Tiffany Cross and her Saturday show “The Cross Connection,” had just finished an interview with actor-director Ruben Santiago-Hudson about Broadway’s planned return after the pandemic shutdown.

“That’s our show for today,” he said — before doubting himself while still on air. “No, that is not our show for today. Is that our show for today?”

“That is our show for today,” he confirmed seconds later, signing off that Cross would be back next week for the regular show and moving to a commercial break.

He then handed off “The Saturday Show” to MSNBC’s Alex Witt for football news.

The host laughed it off and was lighthearted about the mixup afterward on social media, blaming the mistake on the “twisties” — the term that elite gymnasts like Olympian Simone Biles ues to describe a dangerous condition when they lose control of their bodies as they spin through the air are no longer able to complete their maneuvers or tell up from down.

Talk about the twisties… 🤭😆 https://t.co/bAYs9WASAY — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 31, 2021

LOL happens to the best of us! @CapehartJ doesn't know whether or not his show is over 😂 cc @TiffanyDCross pic.twitter.com/VFQHLqmSNE — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) July 31, 2021

I told you it's all of a sudden the end of the show when it seems like we're in the middle. Guess it's the opposite on your side of the camera @CapehartJ . Can't wait to see Reiner with you tomorrow. — Jane Hudson (@hane_does) July 31, 2021