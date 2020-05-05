MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: ‘The President Has Abandoned Us’ (Video)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lamented Tuesday that President Donald Trump “has abandoned us” when it comes to the coronavirus. Instead of offering up leadership, according to him, the White House is “bitching and moaning” over scientists’ projections about the pandemic.

“It’s is astounding — though I know it to be the case — it is astounding that inside the White House they are still bitching and moaning — the only words that come to my mind right now — bitching and moaning about doctors and scientists overestimating the impact of this pandemic,” he said before rattling off Trump’s misstatements and incorrect comments from the past four months, along with the follow-up corrections government agencies have been forced to make as a result.

Scarborough worried the administration is “oblivious” to the danger that is still coming, referencing new models that predict sharp increases in American deaths as the states begin to reopen — an estimated 134,000 COVID-related deaths by August. The current domestic death told is nearing 70,000 with no signs of slowing down.

“The economy will survive because we have no choice. Our country will move forward because we have no choice but unfortunately, the pathway forward is doing that, as we heard earlier today — as the CEO of Ford said, as we’re hearing from governors — on our own. The president has abandoned us. He’s abandoned reality,” he concluded.

“I don’t think he was ever there,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.