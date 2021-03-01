MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough burst into laughter Monday morning as he ridiculed “Ivy League elitists” like Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz for their speeches at the weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

After rolling a clip of Cruz’s “Braveheart”-inspired warcry for “Freedom!” the “Morning Joe” host giggled into his hand while co-host Mika Brzezinski whispered, “Oh my God. What was that?”

“They obviously didn’t have acting school at Harvard or Princeton,” quipped Scarborough, pointing out that Hawley and Cruz consider themselves “anti-elitists” despite going to Ivy League schools.

Scarborough pointed out that not only did former president Donald Trump go to an Ivy League school, but he now lives in his Mar-a-Lago resort, which contradicts Cruz’s CPAC claim that the GOP isn’t “just the party of country clubs.”

“You say that it’s the Democrats that are like country club-types. No. Your guy lives not only at a country club, but in his own country club!” said Scarborough before going back to discussing the Ivy League and what he’s heard about the “elitists” who might go there.

He went on to rail against the hypocrites who criticized elitists without revealing their own credentials. “They’re such elitists that they think their followers are really really stupid,” Scarborough added. “I guess you go to Ivy Leagues and you think you’re smarter than everybody else.”

