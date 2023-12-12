MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Stumbles Out of the Gate With Technical Difficulties, Runs 10 Minutes of Promos

The network also threw up repeats Tuesday morning while attempting to fix the issue

Morning Joe
MSNBC

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” faced technical gremlins at the beginning of Tuesday morning’s episode, causing the network to run more than ten minutes of promos in the meantime. 

Just after 6 a.m., network staffers were met with an unknown glitch, preventing “Morning Joe” from starting on time. Advertisements and a repeat clip from Lawrence O’Donnell’s primetime show aired as staffers attempted to fix the problem. 

“Morning Joe” was finally back on track at around 6:11 a.m., with co-host Mika Brzezinski briefly apologizing for the delay. 

“Thanks for bearing with us, everybody,” Brzezinski said. 

Jonathan Lemire — who anchors the 5 a.m. “Way Too Early,” program — also saw issues, citing “technical difficulties,” in a post on X. 

According to Variety, part of Lemire’s program was also glitching and MSNBC decided to run a repeat clip of “The Rachel Maddow Show.” 

Morning Joe
Read Next
'Morning Joe' Slams Media, 'International Community' for Signal That Jewish Women Are 'Somehow Less Protected' in Warfare

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.