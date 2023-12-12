MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” faced technical gremlins at the beginning of Tuesday morning’s episode, causing the network to run more than ten minutes of promos in the meantime.

Just after 6 a.m., network staffers were met with an unknown glitch, preventing “Morning Joe” from starting on time. Advertisements and a repeat clip from Lawrence O’Donnell’s primetime show aired as staffers attempted to fix the problem.

“Morning Joe” was finally back on track at around 6:11 a.m., with co-host Mika Brzezinski briefly apologizing for the delay.

“Thanks for bearing with us, everybody,” Brzezinski said.

Jonathan Lemire — who anchors the 5 a.m. “Way Too Early,” program — also saw issues, citing “technical difficulties,” in a post on X.

To those looking for @WayTooEarly this morning – we are experiencing technical difficulties



Our apologies. Keep watching @MSNBC and we hope to have @WayTooEarly and @Morning_Joe back up soon pic.twitter.com/YrbkPCl64y — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 12, 2023

According to Variety, part of Lemire’s program was also glitching and MSNBC decided to run a repeat clip of “The Rachel Maddow Show.”