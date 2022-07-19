We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

MSNBC Sets Premiere Date for ‘The Culture Is: Latina’ Special Hosted by Justina Machado

It is the second in a series, following ”The Culture Is: Black Women“

| July 19, 2022 @ 9:09 AM

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Justina Machado attends 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala at Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

MSNBC’s “The Culture Is” will be returning for another installment, this time focused on Latina women. The special will be hosted by “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado.

During the one-hour special, Machado will interview Rosie Perez and also hold a roundtable discussion with Julissa Arce, Gloria Estefan, Maria Hinojosa, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Bricia Lopez, Janel Martinez, Mónica Ramírez and Gina Torres.

The roundtable discussion topics include differences in Latina culture, the role of identity, the impacts of the Latina vote and more. Machado and her guests will discuss their experiences as Latinas in America and how those experiences shaped them personally and professionally.

Alex Wagner to Take Over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. Slot on MSNBC
Also Read:
Alex Wagner to Take Over Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. Slot on MSNBC

In addition to “The Culture Is: Latina,” MSNBC also plans to release specials centered on Asian American and Pacific Islander Women and Indigenous Women, hosted by Katie Phang and Alyssa London.

Earlier this year, the network released “The Culture Is: Black Women,” where Joy Reid and Tiffany Cross hosted a roundtable discussion with a trailblazing group of Black women. This marked the first in what is intended to be a four-part series.

“The Culture Is: Latina” will debut on Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

NBC News Producing Doc on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: ‘People Believed Him and They Didn’t Believe Her’ (Video)
Also Read:
NBC News Producing Doc on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: ‘People Believed Him and They Didn’t Believe Her’ (Video)

Please fill out this field.

SIGN UP