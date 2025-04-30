MSNBC Says Trump’s Tariffs Call to Bezos Is a ‘Micro-Scandal’ That Would Never Happen Between Obama and Tim Cook | Video

MSNBC thinks that Donald Trump’s call to Jeff Bezos about Amazon reportedly letting shoppers know how much the president’s tariffs affected prices would never have happened between former President Barack Obama and Apple’s Tim Cook.

Teddy Schleifer, a contributor for the news organization who also works as a reporter covering billionaires for the New York Times, said the call the president made to the Amazon founder to stop the implementation of tariff pricing reveals a “micro-scandal.”

“Imagine any other president doing this in any other time, immediately just calls him up,” Schleifer said on MSNBC Tuesday. “It makes you wonder if this was Trump literally at the Resolute Desk or in the Oval picking up his cell phone and calling Bezos on his cell phone. Bezos apparently is very nervous about this understandably so he picks up the call and they have this one-on-one conversation. It sort of shows just how nuts the corporate White House interactions are these days.”

He added: “There is no bureaucracy, it’s purely mano a mano. Bezos has a reason to be concerned about Trump and Trump has a reason to be concerned about this anonymously sourced report and suddenly it’s a couple hours later and this is a huge micro-scandal on a Tuesday morning. You could never imagine this happening between Apple and Barack Obama a decade ago.”

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Amazon was going to start showing how Trump’s various Liberation Day tariffs increased the prices of certain products. After a tense few hours and a call, Trump told reporters things were good again between him and Bezos.

“Jeff Bezos was very nice, he was terrific,” the president said. “He solved the problem very quickly, and he did the right thing. He’s a good guy.”

Before an Amazon spokespeople came out to say the Punchbowl News story about the price reveals was fake, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also blasted the news as a “hostile and political act.”

You can watch the full MSNBC clip in the video above.