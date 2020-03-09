MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Calls Trump ‘Sick’ for Blaming Media for Coronavirus

Much of Monday’s “Morning Joe” was dedicated to the coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s handling of it, as Trump himself continued to send tweets on the subject the show’s host called “sick.”

“It’s sick, actually, very sick. People are dying and it’s sick, sick that he is doing this,” said MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough as he read his audience Trump’s new tweets, which blamed the media for concerns over the speed of the virus.

“The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, ‘The risk is low to the average American,'” the president tweeted Monday morning.

“So much FAKE NEWS,” Trump posted in a follow-up.

In panels throughout the morning, Scarborough hit Trump and his administration officials for their response to the outbreak domestically, where the number of affected individuals grows every day. Some members of Congress — including Ted Cruz — have even self-quarantined as of Monday morning after shaking hands with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 at a conservative event in late February. Trump was also at the event.

Scarborough noted the surgeon general has said the United States is past the point of containment. He then criticized presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway for mocking a CBS News reporter Friday when she asked, “are you a doctor or lawyer?”

“Actually, the reporter was right,” said Scarborough. “Kellyanne Conway — arrogant, boastful and lying all at the same time. That’s a nice trifecta but what we saw this weekend, the numbers have exploded.”

After reviewing how many universities have canceled classes and how many unknowns remain, Scarborough concluded, “The way the Trump administration has handled this has been disastrous.”