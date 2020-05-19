MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough: Trump Is Acting Like He Doesn’t Want to Be Re-Elected (Video)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough says that President Trump is acting “like he doesn’t want to be re-elected” as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The “Morning Joe” host said Trump’s latest recommendation about taking the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine endangers lives and will cost him votes come November.

“I’ve got to say, this is a man who — from the very beginning of his administration — has acted like he doesn’t want to be re-elected and I’m dead serious about that. He does things every day that only cause more problems for himself,” Scarborough said on-air Tuesday.

Scarborough suggested that by telling vulnerable people to take the drug — which has not been proven to prevent or treat the coronavirus and, in some studies, has been associated with death in at-risk populations — Trump is deliberately trying to distract the electorate and squash his chances at a second term.

“When the President of the United States actually says he’s doing something — which, let me assure you, he is not doing. Let me assure you: The President of the United States is not taking hydroxychloroquine,” Scarborough argued, saying Trump’s statement doesn’t jive with past behavior he’s personally witnessed.

Scarborough said that he’s known Trump a long time and during the one meal they shared, Trump wiped and sanitized his hands “compulsively.”

“He’s not taking something that his own administration has said will kill you, that his own FDA said will kill you, that the VA said will kill you,” insisted Scarborough, a former GOP congressman. He went on to point out doctors and Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, too, have warned against taking the drug for purposes not related to the treatment of lupus or malaria. (Trump lashed out at Cavuto Monday night for his warning.)