MTV European Music Awards Canceled As Israel-Hamas War Continues

“Volatility of world events” was listed as the reason for the Paris event’s cancellation

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift is seen backstage with the Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform Video Awards during the Best MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Imges for MTV)

Paramount Global has canceled the MTV European Music Awards due to “volatility of world events,” TheWrap has learned.

“We have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap.

The statement went on to note that the MTV EMAs are intended to be a “celebration” of global music. “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

Cairo International Film Festival
Read Next
Cairo International Film Festival Postponed as War in Middle East Continues

The 2023 EMAs were set to take place Nov. 5 in Paris. Paramount plans to host the event again in November 2024.

First started in 1994, the EMAs were originally intended to be an alternative to the American-based MTV Video Music Awards. The awards show takes place in a different country every year and celebrates some of the biggest names in international music. The awards show presents honors based on main categories, such as Best Song and Best Video, as well as based on regional categories, such as Best Dutch Act and Best Australian Act. Currently, Justin Bieber, Eminem and BTS hold the record as the award show’s most honored artists with 22, 16 and 14 wins, respectively.

The MTV European Music Awards is now the second major media event to be canceled or postponed as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. On Thursday, the Cairo International Film Festival announced it was postponing its 2023 event. Now in its 45th year, the festival showcases short films.

Deadline was the first to report this story.

Read Next
'The Americans' Showrunner Slams WGA Silence on Hamas' Attack on Israel: 'Failed Us Deeply'

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.