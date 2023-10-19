MTV European Music Awards Canceled As Israel-Hamas War Continues

Paramount Global has canceled the MTV European Music Awards due to “volatility of world events,” TheWrap has learned.

“We have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap.

The statement went on to note that the MTV EMAs are intended to be a “celebration” of global music. “As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

The 2023 EMAs were set to take place Nov. 5 in Paris. Paramount plans to host the event again in November 2024.

First started in 1994, the EMAs were originally intended to be an alternative to the American-based MTV Video Music Awards. The awards show takes place in a different country every year and celebrates some of the biggest names in international music. The awards show presents honors based on main categories, such as Best Song and Best Video, as well as based on regional categories, such as Best Dutch Act and Best Australian Act. Currently, Justin Bieber, Eminem and BTS hold the record as the award show’s most honored artists with 22, 16 and 14 wins, respectively.

The MTV European Music Awards is now the second major media event to be canceled or postponed as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. On Thursday, the Cairo International Film Festival announced it was postponing its 2023 event. Now in its 45th year, the festival showcases short films.

