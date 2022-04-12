MTV is about to blow the lid off of hidden romances with a new docuseries titled, “Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!” TheWrap can exclusively reveal. Hosted by musician Travis Mills and actress Rahne Jones, the series aims to help people figure out why they’ve been emotionally manipulated into keeping their relationships a secret.

And the trailer, which you can watch below, teases some of the relationship woes that the hosts will take on. In some cases, the person’s significant other won’t even follow them back on social media — let alone introduce them to family and friends.

The logline for the show reads: “Each episode, the hosts will investigate every jaw-dropping twist of a relationship on the brink, uncover shocking clues and theories as to why they’re being kept hidden, and bring the couple face to face to expose the shocking truths behind their partner’s deception. When their unpredictable secrets are finally revealed, will the truth set them free or will it end the relationship forever?”

The series is produced for MTV by Sharp Entertainment. Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Bonnie Biggs are executive producers for Sharp Entertainment.

Todd Radnitz, Nadim Amiry, and Leanne Mucci executive produce for MTV. The series is developed by Marisa Weinstein and John Varela for MTV.

“Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!” premieres April 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. The series will launch internationally in May.