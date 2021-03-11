The MTV Movie and TV Awards are back. The 2021 edition of the awards show celebrating the best in film and TV from last year will now take place on May 16 as part of a multi-day event in Los Angeles.

Immediately following the MTV Movie and TV Awards will be “Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED,” which will recognize the best moments from reality shows and celebrate everything from reality TV. That show will take place on Monday, May 17.

Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details will be announced at a later date.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented a ceremony from happening last year. But last December, Vanessa Hudgens hosted the “MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” a 90-minute special that paid homage to some of the best movie and TV moments dating back to the 1980s, which recognized performances by Kevin Hart, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chadwick Boseman and featured performances by Sia, Steve Aoki and Travis Barker.

Sponsors of the two-night celebration include The Real Cost™ (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and SONIC®.

Winners at the 2019 edition of the awards included the final season of “Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame” taking home the top prizes for film and TV.