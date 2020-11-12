MTV Movie and TV Awards to Air ‘Greatest of All Time’ Special

The MTV Movie and TV Awards will air a special awards ceremony recognizing the “Greatest of All Time” in film and television moments — or at least the best dating back to the ’80s.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the 90-minute awards broadcast that will air on MTV December 6, and it will honor the biggest and best moments in movies and TV from the ’80s until now, because apparently nothing good came out until 1980 anyway. (MTV launched in 1981.)

Performers, honorees and more details for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Hudgens however will recognize some irreverent award categories and highlight other memorable presentations and performances in recent pop culture history, and the broadcast will also tease footage from 2021 releases.

MTV also teased that beginning next year, the network will host a weekend event takeover, but added that more details will be coming soon.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf with Den Of Thieves co-founders Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski will serve as executive producers for the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time.” Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of Production. Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Hudgens will next be seen in Netflix’s “The Princess Switch: Switched Again” and Lin Manuel Miranda’s “Tick Tick Boom.”

The awards show will be held on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.