Antoine Fuqua Signs Overall Deal With MTV and Paramount

MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount have signed an overall deal with Emmy Award-winning director and producer Antoine Fuqua through his production banner Hill District Media, the companies announced on Tuesday.

The deal comes on the heels of Fuqua’s successful partnership on the Paramount+ hit series “Mayor of Kingstown,” which was the streaming platform’s second most-watched original series and was recently renewed for a second season.

The overall deal will focus primarily on original scripted and unscripted content for television with 101 Studios serving as production partner on all projects.

“Developing a continued partnership with Paramount & 101 Studios is a huge honor and I am looking forward to working together on a new slate of projects” Fuqua said in a statement to TheWrap. “They are great partners to work with on “Mayor of Kingstown,” and share in the vision of what’s to come for Hill District Media.”

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios added: “From ‘Training Day’ to ‘South Paw,’ and now ‘Mayor of Kingstown,’ Antoine is one of the greats. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with him and have MTV Entertainment Studios as his new TV home.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios added: “Antoine is a prolific and impactful storyteller, a fantastic collaborator and an all-around great human. We are honored to be partnering with him and Hill District Media along with our frequent cohorts at Paramount.”

Fuqua’s film directing credits include “Training Day,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer,” “The Equalizer 2,” “Southpaw,” “Olympus Has Fallen,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “Shooter,” “Tears of the Sun” and “King Arthur.” He also directed and executive produced the documentary “American Dream/American Knightmare” on Marion “Suge” Knight and directed the blues documentary, “Lightning in a Bottle,” executive produced by Martin Scorsese.

Fuqua currently serves as executive producer on the FOX medical drama “The Resident.” Most recently, he directed and executive produced the critically acclaimed documentary “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali,” for HBO, which was a winner at the 2020 PGA Awards in the Outstanding Sports Program category and the 2020 Sports Emmys in the Outstanding Long Sports Documentary category. Fuqua’s latest film “The Guilty” can be seen on Netflix. Next up, Apple TV will release his “Emancipation” starring Academy Award nominee Will Smith.

Fuqua is represented by LBI Entertainment and Matt Johnson.