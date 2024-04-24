2024 MTV Video Music Awards to Air Live From New York’s UBS Arena in September

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sept. 10 from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, the network announced Wednesday.

Bruce Gilmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, said of this year’s event, “We’re excited to bring this year’s VMAs to UBS Arena, one of the country’s newest and most cutting-edge venues. Celebrating one of music’s biggest nights with the incredible, robust New York area fans is something we’ve been looking forward to since the moment last year’s show ended.”

Mark Shulman, the Senior Vice President of Programming, UBS Arena, echoed that sentiment in his own statement. “It’s an honor to host MTV and the VMAs at UBS Arena,” he said. “This is the culmination to bring a world class event to a venue that offers state of the art capabilities and the best in fan amenities. We look forward to welcoming this year’s top artists, fans, and viewers worldwide to experience our arena and campus at Belmont Park.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul commented, “We are excited to welcome back the MTV Video Music Awards to New York State. From its origins at Radio City Music Hall in 1984 to this September’s event at the UBS Arena, the VMAs continue to captivate millions, showcasing the very best in music video artistry. As we prepare to host this 40th anniversary event, let’s embrace the spirit of creativity and innovation that defines our state’s cultural landscape.”

This year’s VMAs will air live in over 150 countries and territories.

The UBA Arena opened in 2021 on the grounds of Belmont Park and has hosted artists such as Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga.

Last year’s broadcast was a ratings success, with the VMAs enjoying a 37% increase in viewership from 2022. The ceremony brought in 865,000 total viewers and the highest rating in the 18-49 demographic since 2020.