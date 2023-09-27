Muck Media Enters First-Look Deal With National Geographic

Muck Media, an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning production company, has entered into a first-look deal with National Geographic to develop unscripted series and specials.

“I’m a huge admirer of the work that Muck Media does – journalistic, stylish, thought-provoking and contemporary,” Tom McDonald, executive vice president of National Geographic’s Global Factual and Unscripted Content division, said in a statement. “The team is also such a joy to work with – collaborative, audience-focused and full of ideas… It’s thrilling to be deepening our working relationship further with this first-look deal.”

The agreement expands upon the two parties existing partnership, which includes “Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller.” The docuseries, which is hosted by the Muck Media co-founder, was recently picked up for a fifth season ahead of its Season 4 premiere in January.

“National Geographic is synonymous with adventure, curiosity and exploration, which are at the core of Muck’s approach to storytelling,” van Zeller said in a statement. “From quirky teenagers studying science to black market operators and everything in between, Nat Geo has been so incredibly supportive of our work. We are deeply grateful and beyond excited for this opportunity to push our creative partnership to new bounds.”

Muck Media’s next project for National Geographic, “Science Fair: The Series” will premiere on Dec. 10.

The spinoff of the the Sundance Festival favorite and Emmy-winning feature documentary directed by Muck Media partners Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster will be available next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

In addition to their work with Nat Geo, Muck’s recent credits include the documentaries “American Pain” (CNN Films/HBOMax), “Mucho Mucho Amor” (Netflix), and “Menudo: Forever Young” (HBOMax).