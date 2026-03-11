Inside TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast | Photos

Some of the biggest executives and producers in the marketing sector came out on Tuesday to celebrate TheWrap’s inaugural Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast — an exclusive, invite-only event sponsored by Google TV and in partnership with UTA that was held at the UTA offices in Beverly Hills.

Brand integrations have long been a staple in film and television, from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to L’Oreal appearing in “Emily in Paris.” When done well, these integrations can artistically expand these fictional universes, adding depth to characters while helping to finance these projects.

TheWrap’s 2026 Brand Integration Power Players list acknowledged 25 of those marketing and brand experts whose campaigns went above and beyond during 2025 and early in 2026. Tuesday’s breakfast was held in conjunction with the launch of the list and featured two panel discussions from six experts moderated by TheWrap’s Senior Reporter, Kayla Cobb.

The first panel was a spotlight on Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer of TV and streaming for NBCUniversal. TheWrap event marked the first time Storms has spoken to press after the success of NBC’s “Legendary February,” the name used for a month of major sporting events that included Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star game.

That was followed by a panel about the evolution and future of brand integrations that included Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand strategy for Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group; Jennifer Chalhub, vice president of production resources for Warner Bros. Pictures; Jillian Raskin, vice president and head of product placement for UTA; Lindsay Wallner, director of branded entertainment for Diageo; and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, global head of go-to-market and content programming at Google TV.

To see all the highlights from this exclusive breakfast in Beverly Hills, keep scrolling for photos by Steve Limones below.