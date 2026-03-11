Home > Multimedia > Photos

Inside TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast | Photos

Top marketing execs gathered in Beverly Hills for TheWrap’s inaugural event

Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU, Kjerstin Beatty, EVP, Media Strategy & Planning at Universal Television Entertainment Group: NBC, Peacock, Bravo and Sports, Margaret Walker, EVP, Entertainment Marketing, and Katie Trainor, SVP, NBC & Peacock, Marketing

Some of the biggest executives and producers in the marketing sector came out on Tuesday to celebrate TheWrap’s inaugural Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast — an exclusive, invite-only event sponsored by Google TV and in partnership with UTA that was held at the UTA offices in Beverly Hills.

Brand integrations have long been a staple in film and television, from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to L’Oreal appearing in “Emily in Paris.” When done well, these integrations can artistically expand these fictional universes, adding depth to characters while helping to finance these projects.

TheWrap’s 2026 Brand Integration Power Players list acknowledged 25 of those marketing and brand experts whose campaigns went above and beyond during 2025 and early in 2026. Tuesday’s breakfast was held in conjunction with the launch of the list and featured two panel discussions from six experts moderated by TheWrap’s Senior Reporter, Kayla Cobb.

The first panel was a spotlight on Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer of TV and streaming for NBCUniversal. TheWrap event marked the first time Storms has spoken to press after the success of NBC’s “Legendary February,” the name used for a month of major sporting events that included Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star game.

That was followed by a panel about the evolution and future of brand integrations that included Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand strategy for Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group; Jennifer Chalhub, vice president of production resources for Warner Bros. Pictures; Jillian Raskin, vice president and head of product placement for UTA; Lindsay Wallner, director of branded entertainment for Diageo; and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, global head of go-to-market and content programming at Google TV.

To see all the highlights from this exclusive breakfast in Beverly Hills, keep scrolling for photos by Steve Limones below.

Jeffrey Godsick, Jennifer Chalhub, and Jillian Raskin
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency on March 10th, 2026. Beverly Hills, CA

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jillian Raskin, Vice President, Head of Product Placement, UTA, Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo, Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures, Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head of Content Go-to-Market and Content Programing, Google TV, and Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Strategy, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Honoree and panelist, Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO & Editor-in-Cheif

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

David Leener, Producer, Entertainment and Marketing Executive, and advisor

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency on March 10th, 2026. Beverly Hills, CA

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Honoree Britt Johnson, CEO and Founder, Mediaplacement

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jenny Storms and Sharon Waxman

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Honoree and panelist Jillian Raskin, Vice President, Head of Product Placement, UTA

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Honoree and panelist Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Honoree and panelist, Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Strategy, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Edward Menicheschi, President and Chief Operating Officer, TheWrap

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Edward Menicheschi, President and Chief Operating Officer and Kjerstin Beatty, EVP, Media Strategy & Planning at Universal Television Entertainment Group: NBC, Peacock, Bravo and Sports

Samantha Shier
(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Samantha Shier, Account Supervisor at Beck Media & Marketing

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Honoree and panelist, Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures and Stewart Mitchell, Founder, Hanover Entertainment

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Rose Lebow, SuperConnector Studios

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Rory Stewart, Senior Account Director at MediaPlacement Entertainment Inc.

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jennifer Palacios, Partner, Head of Client Strategy, UTA

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Leo Ssemakula, Associate, Corporate Communications, UTA

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

(Third from left) Honoree and panelist, Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Sharon Waxman, CEO & Editor-in-Cheif, TheWrap speaks onstage

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap and Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap and Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU speak onstage

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap, Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Strategy, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jillian Raskin, Vice President, Head of Product Placement, UTA, Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo, and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head of Content Go-to-Market and Content Programing, Google TV

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Jeffrey Godsick, Jennifer Chalhub, Jillian Raskin, Lindsay Wallner, and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jeffrey Godsick, Jennifer Chalhub, and Jillian Raskin

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Lisa Siskind Bilgrei

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jeffrey Godsick and Jennifer Chalhub

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jillian Raskin, Lindsay Wallner, and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Kayla Cobb, Jeffrey Godsick, and Jennifer Chalhub

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Jillian Raskin

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Audiences at TheWrap's Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Guests gather after the panel discussion

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

Guests gather after the panel discussion

(Photo by Steve Limones for TheWrap)

TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency on March 10th, 2026. Beverly Hills, CA

