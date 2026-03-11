Inside TheWrap’s Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast | Photos

Some of the biggest executives and producers in the marketing sector came out on Tuesday to celebrate TheWrap’s inaugural Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast — an exclusive, invite-only event sponsored by Google TV and in partnership with UTA that was held at the UTA offices in Beverly Hills.
Brand integrations have long been a staple in film and television, from Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” to L’Oreal appearing in “Emily in Paris.” When done well, these integrations can artistically expand these fictional universes, adding depth to characters while helping to finance these projects.
TheWrap’s 2026 Brand Integration Power Players list acknowledged 25 of those marketing and brand experts whose campaigns went above and beyond during 2025 and early in 2026. Tuesday’s breakfast was held in conjunction with the launch of the list and featured two panel discussions from six experts moderated by TheWrap’s Senior Reporter, Kayla Cobb.
The first panel was a spotlight on Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer of TV and streaming for NBCUniversal. TheWrap event marked the first time Storms has spoken to press after the success of NBC’s “Legendary February,” the name used for a month of major sporting events that included Super Bowl LX, the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics and the NBA All-Star game.
That was followed by a panel about the evolution and future of brand integrations that included Jeffrey Godsick, executive vice president of global partnerships and brand strategy for Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group; Jennifer Chalhub, vice president of production resources for Warner Bros. Pictures; Jillian Raskin, vice president and head of product placement for UTA; Lindsay Wallner, director of branded entertainment for Diageo; and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, global head of go-to-market and content programming at Google TV.
To see all the highlights from this exclusive breakfast in Beverly Hills, keep scrolling for photos by Steve Limones below.
TheWrap's Brand Integration Power Players Breakfast at United Talent Agency on March 10th, 2026. Beverly Hills, CA
Jillian Raskin, Vice President, Head of Product Placement, UTA, Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo, Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures, Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head of Content Go-to-Market and Content Programing, Google TV, and Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Strategy, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group
Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU
Sharon Waxman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief
David Leener, Producer, Entertainment and Marketing Executive, and advisor
Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter
Britt Johnson, CEO and Founder, Mediaplacement
Jenny Storms and Sharon Waxman
Jillian Raskin, Vice President, Head of Product Placement, UTA
Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures
Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Strategy, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group
Edward Menicheschi, President and Chief Operating Officer, TheWrap
Edward Menicheschi, President and Chief Operating Officer and Kjerstin Beatty, EVP, Media Strategy & Planning at Universal Television Entertainment Group: NBC, Peacock, Bravo and Sports
Samantha Shier, Account Supervisor at Beck Media & Marketing
Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo
Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures and Stewart Mitchell, Founder, Hanover Entertainment
Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures
Rose Lebow, SuperConnector Studios
Rory Stewart, Senior Account Director at MediaPlacement Entertainment Inc.
Jennifer Palacios, Partner, Head of Client Strategy, UTA
Leo Ssemakula, Associate, Corporate Communications, UTA
Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo
Sharon Waxman, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap
Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap and Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU
Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap and Jenny Storms, Chief Marketing Officer TV and Streaming, NBCU
Kayla Cobb, Senior Reporter, TheWrap, Jeffrey Godsick, EVP, Global Partnerships & Brand Strategy, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, Jennifer Chalhub, VP of Production Resources, Warner Bros. Pictures, Jillian Raskin, Vice President, Head of Product Placement, UTA, Lindsay Wallner, Director of Branded Entertainment, Diageo, and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei, Global Head of Content Go-to-Market and Content Programing, Google TV
Kayla Cobb, Jeffrey Godsick, Jennifer Chalhub, Jillian Raskin, Lindsay Wallner, and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei
Jeffrey Godsick, Jennifer Chalhub, and Jillian Raskin
Lisa Siskind Bilgrei
Jeffrey Godsick and Jennifer Chalhub
Jillian Raskin, Lindsay Wallner, and Lisa Siskind Bilgrei
Kayla Cobb, Jeffrey Godsick, and Jennifer Chalhub
Jillian Raskin
