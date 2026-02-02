Grammys 2026: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet | Photos

Music’s biggest night once again brought out the stars — and a parade of show-stopping red carpet looks. From boundary-pushing couture to sleek, understated glamour, the 2026 Grammys turned arrivals into a fashion spectacle all their own, with A-listers and breakout stars alike posing ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with nine nods, bringing his career total to 66 nominations. He landed bids in the top three categories: Record and Song of the Year for his collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” and Album of the Year for “GNX.” Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut followed with seven nominations each, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea earned six apiece.

Early winners included Lady Gaga, who took home Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra,” and “KPop Demon Hunters,” whose song “Golden” by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI) won Best Song Written for Visual Media. The award marked the first a K-Pop act has won a Grammy.

Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.