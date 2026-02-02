Grammys 2026: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet | Photos

Music’s biggest night once again brought out the stars — and a parade of show-stopping red carpet looks. From boundary-pushing couture to sleek, understated glamour, the 2026 Grammys turned arrivals into a fashion spectacle all their own, with A-listers and breakout stars alike posing ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.
Kendrick Lamar entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with nine nods, bringing his career total to 66 nominations. He landed bids in the top three categories: Record and Song of the Year for his collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” and Album of the Year for “GNX.” Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut followed with seven nominations each, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea earned six apiece.
Early winners included Lady Gaga, who took home Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra,” and “KPop Demon Hunters,” whose song “Golden” by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI) won Best Song Written for Visual Media. The award marked the first a K-Pop act has won a Grammy.
Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.
Sabrina Carpenter
Lady Gaga
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan
Shaun Ross
Miles Caton
Nikki Glaser
Kelly Osbourne
Halle Bailey
Trevor Noah
Paris Hilton
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Ty Dolla Sign
Karol G
Ali Wong
Kehlani
Tyla
Rei Ami
EJAE
Audrey Nuna
Laufey
Madison Beer
Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty
Omah Lay
Taylor Srirat
Kendra G
Claudia Sulewski
Bad Bunny
Sharon Osbourne and YUNGBLUD
Diane Warren
Zara Larsson
Doechii
Gloria Estefan
Carole King
Cam
Reba McEntire
Queen Sheba
Addison Rae
Kelsea Ballerini
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston
Queen Latifah
Olivia Dean
Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza, and Daniela Avanzini of Katseye
Ari Lennox
Heidi Klum
María Zardoya
Slash and Meegan Hodges
Brandon Blackwood
Hank Bentley
Lefty Gunplay
Andrew Watt
Madeleine White
Serena Göransson and Ludwig Göransson
Rhea Raj
Rosé
Lachi
Gayle King
Tallia Storm
Gem Auset
PinkPantheress
Leah Kateb
Johnnie Hartmann
Anne Akiko Meyers