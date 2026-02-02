Home > Multimedia > Photos

Grammys 2026: See the Star-Studded Red Carpet | Photos

Plus Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Rosé plenty more

2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet (Credit: Getty Images)
2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet (Credit: Getty Images)

Music’s biggest night once again brought out the stars — and a parade of show-stopping red carpet looks. From boundary-pushing couture to sleek, understated glamour, the 2026 Grammys turned arrivals into a fashion spectacle all their own, with A-listers and breakout stars alike posing ahead of Sunday’s ceremony.

Kendrick Lamar entered the night as the most-nominated artist of the year with nine nods, bringing his career total to 66 nominations. He landed bids in the top three categories: Record and Song of the Year for his collaboration with SZA, “Luther,” and Album of the Year for “GNX.” Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Cirkut followed with seven nominations each, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea earned six apiece.

Early winners included Lady Gaga, who took home Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra,” and “KPop Demon Hunters,” whose song “Golden” by HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI) won Best Song Written for Visual Media. The award marked the first a K-Pop act has won a Grammy.

Peruse our Grammys red carpet gallery below.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Daren DeFrank

Daren DeFrank is a News Editor at The Wrap. She has been covering film, television and all things entertainment in Los Angeles for nearly a decade. She joined TheWrap in 2025 after seven years at Ranker, where she served as Managing Editor and built out their film and television vertical.

