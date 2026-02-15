Home > Multimedia > Photos

Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Natasha Rothwell, Eva Victor, Joel Edgerton, François Arnaud and More | Photos

The stars came out on Sunday to celebrate the best in independent film

spirit awards
2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards ( Credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off on Sunday, and stars from the most acclaimed indie films and shows of 2025 hit the red carpet. “Sorry Baby” filmmaker/star Eva Victor, “Train Dreams” star/producer Joel Edgerton, “The Plague” star Kayo Martin are just a few of the nominees who showed up to the ceremony, which moved from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Palladium this year.

See these stars and plenty more in our 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet gallery below.

Owen Cooper ad Jamie Miller
Natasha Rothwell
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Natasha Rothwell, actress, “The White Lotus”

Jenny Slate
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Jenny Slate

Wunmi Mosaku
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Wunmi Mosaku, actress, “Sinners”

Regina King
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Regina King, actress, “Caught Stealing”

Joel Edgerton
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Joel Edgerton, actor, “Train Dreams”

Poorna Jagannathan
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Poorna Jagannathan, actress, “Deli Boys”

François Arnaud
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

François Arnaud, actor, “Heated Rivalry”

Erin Doherty
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Erin Doherty, actress, “Adolescence”

Taylor Dearden
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Taylor Dearden, actress, “The Pitt”

Eva Victor
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”

Keke Palmer
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Keke Palmer

Mark Hamill
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Mark Hamill

Zoey Deutch
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Zoey Deutch, actress, “Nouvelle Vague”

Kali Reis
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Kali Reis, actress

Oliver Laxe
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Oliver Laxe, director, “Sirât”

Delroy Lindo
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Delroy Lindo, actor, “Sinners”

Nina Dobrev
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Nina Dobrev

Mary Bronstein
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Mary Bronstein, filmmaker/actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Bryan Fuller
. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Bryan Fuller, director, “Dust Bunny”

Benjamin Hoetjes
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Benjamin Hoetjes, actor, “Chief of War”

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Luciane Buchanan, actress, “Chief of War”

(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Xosha Roquemore, actress, “Forever”

Lovie Simone
. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Lovie Simone, actress, “Forever”

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Jane Levy
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Jane Levy, actress, “Atropia”

Kayo Martin
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Kayo Martin, actor, “The Plague”

Amirah Johnson
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Amirah J, actress, “High Potential”

Misha Osherovich
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Misha Osherovich, actress, “She’s the He”

Te Ao o Hinepehinga
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Te Ao o Hinepehinga, actress, “Chief of War”

Asif Ali
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Asif Ali, actor, “Deli Boys”

David Dastmalchian
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

David Dastmalchian, actor, “Dust Bunny”

Wally Baram
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Wally Baram, actress, “Shrinking”

Siua Ikale'o
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Siua Ikale’o, actor, “Chief of War”

Te Kohe Tuhaka
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Te Kohe Tuhaka, actor, “Chief of War”

Lynette Howell Taylor, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Lynette Howell Taylor, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Lee Sung Jin
(Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

Lee Sung Jin, writer, “Beef”

David Permut
(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

David Permut, producer, “The Invite”

