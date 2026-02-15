Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Natasha Rothwell, Eva Victor, Joel Edgerton, François Arnaud and More | Photos

The 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off on Sunday, and stars from the most acclaimed indie films and shows of 2025 hit the red carpet. “Sorry Baby” filmmaker/star Eva Victor, “Train Dreams” star/producer Joel Edgerton, “The Plague” star Kayo Martin are just a few of the nominees who showed up to the ceremony, which moved from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Palladium this year.

See these stars and plenty more in our 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet gallery below.