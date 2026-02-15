Spirit Awards Red Carpet: Natasha Rothwell, Eva Victor, Joel Edgerton, François Arnaud and More | Photos

The 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards kicked off on Sunday, and stars from the most acclaimed indie films and shows of 2025 hit the red carpet. “Sorry Baby” filmmaker/star Eva Victor, “Train Dreams” star/producer Joel Edgerton, “The Plague” star Kayo Martin are just a few of the nominees who showed up to the ceremony, which moved from Santa Monica to the Hollywood Palladium this year.
See these stars and plenty more in our 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet gallery below.
Natasha Rothwell, actress, “The White Lotus”
Jenny Slate
Wunmi Mosaku, actress, “Sinners”
Regina King, actress, “Caught Stealing”
Joel Edgerton, actor, “Train Dreams”
Poorna Jagannathan, actress, “Deli Boys”
François Arnaud, actor, “Heated Rivalry”
Erin Doherty, actress, “Adolescence”
Taylor Dearden, actress, “The Pitt”
Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby”
Keke Palmer
Mark Hamill
Zoey Deutch, actress, “Nouvelle Vague”
Kali Reis, actress
Oliver Laxe, director, “Sirât”
Delroy Lindo, actor, “Sinners”
Nina Dobrev
Mary Bronstein, filmmaker/actress, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Bryan Fuller, director, “Dust Bunny”
Benjamin Hoetjes, actor, “Chief of War”
Luciane Buchanan, actress, “Chief of War”
Xosha Roquemore, actress, “Forever”
Lovie Simone, actress, “Forever”
Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Jane Levy, actress, “Atropia”
Kayo Martin, actor, “The Plague”
Amirah J, actress, “High Potential”
Misha Osherovich, actress, “She’s the He”
Te Ao o Hinepehinga, actress, “Chief of War”
Asif Ali, actor, “Deli Boys”
David Dastmalchian, actor, “Dust Bunny”
Wally Baram, actress, “Shrinking”
Siua Ikale’o, actor, “Chief of War”
Te Kohe Tuhaka, actor, “Chief of War”
Lynette Howell Taylor, President, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Lee Sung Jin, writer, “Beef”
David Permut, producer, “The Invite”