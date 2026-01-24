Sundance 2026 Red Carpet Photos: Charli XCX, Rachel Sennott and More Hit Park City

Sundance 2026: Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Alexander Skarsgard, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan and more keep the fits cozy

Sundance Films Festival - Day 1 ( Credit: Getty)
Sundance Films Festival – Day 1 ( Credit: Getty)

The stars are out in full force at the final Sundance Film Festival in Park City, where everyone from Charli XCX to Channing Tatum to Ryan Coogler is in town to premiere new independent films, pay tribute to late festival founder Robert Redford and soak in the small mountain city one last time before the festival moves to Boulder in 2027.

We’ll be updating this gallery throughout the festival, but for now see Charli XCX and Rachel Sennott hit up the world premiere of the new film “The Moment,” Chris Pine and Jenny Slate posing cozy for their well-reviewed “Carousel” and Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan standing tall for the premiere of “Josephine,” one of the early breakouts of the fest.

Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde in "I Want Your Sex" (Credit: Lacey Terrell)
Aidan Zamiri and Charli XCX
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Aidan Zamiri and Charli XCX attend “The Moment” premiere

Charli XCX
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Charli XCX attends “The Moment” premiere

Chase Sui Wonders
. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Chase Sui Wonders attends the “I Want Your Sex” premiere

Channing Tatum
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum attends the “Josephine” premiere

Channing Tatum
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum attends the "Josephine" premiere

Jenny Slate
. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jenny Slate attends the “Carousel” premiere

Channing Tatum, Beth de Araújo, Mason Reeves, and Gemma Chan
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum, Beth de Araújo, Mason Reeves and Gemma Chan attend the “Josephine” Premiere

Chris Pine
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Chris Pine attends the “Carousel” premiere

Olivia Wilde
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde attends the “I Want Your Sex” premiere

Jenny Slate, Rachel Lambert and Chris Pine
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jenny Slate, Rachel Lambert and Chris Pine attend the “Carousel” premiere

Neil Berkeley, Maria Bamford and Judd Apatow
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Neil Berkeley, Maria Bamford and Judd Apatow attend “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford” premiere

Ava DuVernay and Barbara Kopple
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay attends Cinema Cafe 1 at Filmmaker Lodge

Ava DuVernay and Barbara Kopple
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Ava DuVernay and Barbara Kopple speak at Cinema Cafe 1 at Filmmaker Lodge

Chloé Zhao
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Chloé Zhao attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Ryan Coogler
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ryan Coogler attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Taika Waititi
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Taika Waititi attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Rachel Sennott
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Rachel Sennott attends “The Moment” premiere

Ethan Hawke
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ethan Hawke attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Alexander Skarsgård
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Alexander Skarsgård attends “The Moment” premiere

Tessa Thompson
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White attend Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Nia DaCosta
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Nia DaCosta attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Rob Lowe
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Rob Lowe attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Ed Harris
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Ed Harris attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Chris Pine
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Chris Pine attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford

Diana Bovio
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Diana Bovio attends “The Moment” premiere

Mel Ottenberg
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Mel Ottenberg attends “The Moment” premiere

Catch up on all of our Sundance coverage here.

The Moment
