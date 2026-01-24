Sundance 2026 Red Carpet Photos: Charli XCX, Rachel Sennott and More Hit Park City

The stars are out in full force at the final Sundance Film Festival in Park City, where everyone from Charli XCX to Channing Tatum to Ryan Coogler is in town to premiere new independent films, pay tribute to late festival founder Robert Redford and soak in the small mountain city one last time before the festival moves to Boulder in 2027.
We’ll be updating this gallery throughout the festival, but for now see Charli XCX and Rachel Sennott hit up the world premiere of the new film “The Moment,” Chris Pine and Jenny Slate posing cozy for their well-reviewed “Carousel” and Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan standing tall for the premiere of “Josephine,” one of the early breakouts of the fest.
