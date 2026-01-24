Sundance 2026 Red Carpet Photos: Charli XCX, Rachel Sennott and More Hit Park City

The stars are out in full force at the final Sundance Film Festival in Park City, where everyone from Charli XCX to Channing Tatum to Ryan Coogler is in town to premiere new independent films, pay tribute to late festival founder Robert Redford and soak in the small mountain city one last time before the festival moves to Boulder in 2027.

We’ll be updating this gallery throughout the festival, but for now see Charli XCX and Rachel Sennott hit up the world premiere of the new film “The Moment,” Chris Pine and Jenny Slate posing cozy for their well-reviewed “Carousel” and Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan standing tall for the premiere of “Josephine,” one of the early breakouts of the fest.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Aidan Zamiri and Charli XCX attend “The Moment” premiere (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Charli XCX attends “The Moment” premiere . (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Chase Sui Wonders attends the “I Want Your Sex” premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Channing Tatum attends the “Josephine” premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Channing Tatum attends the “Josephine” premiere . (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Jenny Slate attends the “Carousel” premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Channing Tatum, Beth de Araújo, Mason Reeves and Gemma Chan attend the “Josephine” Premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Chris Pine attends the “Carousel” premiere (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Olivia Wilde attends the “I Want Your Sex” premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Jenny Slate, Rachel Lambert and Chris Pine attend the “Carousel” premiere (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Neil Berkeley, Maria Bamford and Judd Apatow attend “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford” premiere (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Ava DuVernay attends Cinema Cafe 1 at Filmmaker Lodge (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Ava DuVernay and Barbara Kopple speak at Cinema Cafe 1 at Filmmaker Lodge (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Chloé Zhao attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ryan Coogler attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Taika Waititi attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Rachel Sennott attends “The Moment” premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ethan Hawke attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Alexander Skarsgård attends “The Moment” premiere (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Tessa Thompson attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Jessica Hargrave and Ryan White attend Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Nia DaCosta attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Rob Lowe attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ed Harris attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Chris Pine attends Celebrating Sundance Institute: A Tribute to Founder Robert Redford (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Diana Bovio attends “The Moment” premiere (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Mel Ottenberg attends “The Moment” premiere

