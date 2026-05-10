Kevin Bacon Attacked by Swarm of Bees: ‘They Went Full-On After Me’ | Video

Kevin Bacon is used to grabbing headlines for his acting, but his daughter’s work is getting attention of late. This weekend the “Footloose” actor enlisted Sosie Bacon to hilariously reenact his own reaction to being attacked by several bees while explaining to fans the winged assailants “went full-on after me” during the less-funny real-life experience.

The actor explained he went on a hike with Sosie and her husband, Scoot McNairy, when trouble hit. Sosie pointed out a bee hive nearby.

“So these bees, they must not have liked my work or something because they left the two of them alone and they went full-on after me,” he continued. “Let’s attack KB. Bees stinging me everywhere, including underneath my shirt.”

Sosie didn’t film the attack, but she did recreate it — and Kevin shared that recreation online.

Sosie, who Kevin shares with his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick, is an actor in her own right. She starred in 2022’s horror movie hit “Smile,” and told TheWrap how her parents responded to the film.

“I sort of felt uncomfortable for everybody because obviously it was uncomfortable to shoot, but watching with the crowd, I was like, Oh my God, this is intense. It was fun also to see how the laughter and the scares… I don’t know,” she said. “Everyone seemed very physically and emotionally affected by it. I’m not going to lie. My mom was on the floor.”

Of her dad’s response, she said, “He’s proud. He was really proud. I could tell. He was like, ‘Great.’ I think they were a bit like, ‘Whoa.’”