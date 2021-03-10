Winston Marshall, banjoist for Mumford & Sons, is stepping away from his band in the wake of his promotion of right-wing activist Andy Ngo’s book.

“Over the past few days I have come to understand the pain caused by the book I endorsed,” Marshall wrote in an apology Tuesday night. “I have offended not only a lot of people I don’t know, but also those closest to me, including my bandmates and for that I am truly sorry. As a result of my actions I am taking time away from the band to examine my blindspots.”

The musician, whose band played at the White House for then-president Barack Obama in 2012, went on, “For now, please know that I realise how my endorsements have the potential to be viewed as approvals of hateful, divisive behaviour. I apologize, as this was not at all my intention.”

On Saturday, Marshall tweeted a now-deleted photo of Ngo’s “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.” He congratulated Ngo, an independent conservative journalist who is considered by some to be more of a provocateur and sensationalist, and called him a “brave man.”

Ngo rose to prominence after claiming that a milkshake thrown at him during a 2019 protest in Portland, Oregon, actually contained cement. There was no evidence of cement in milkshakes at the event, though the police in attendance also claimed there was.