‘Murder, She Wrote’ Movie in the Works From ‘Dumb Money’ Writers

“Murder, She Wrote” is getting a movie reboot. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, the writing duo behind the Toronto International Film Festival hit “Dumb Money,” say they have written the script for the film, which will be produced through Amy Pascal’s Pascal Pictures for Universal.

“We have written a theatrical feature film version of Murder, She Wrote for Universal, and we’re really excited,” Schuker Blum told Collider over the weekend while promoting “Dumb Money” in Toronto.

The duo say the film is currently on hold and that they haven’t spoken with Pascal Pictures or Universal since the strike began. They joined the project before the strike began.

Originally running on CBS from 1984-1996, “Murder, She Wrote” starred Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a widowed mystery writer who applies her skill writing whodunnits to solving real life homicides. It was a top 10 ratings getter for most of its run and netted several Emmy and Golden Glob nominations and wins.

It was created by Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson and William Link for Universal Television.

Meanwhile “Dumb Money was one of the most anticipated films of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, with tickets snatched up by scalpers who sold them for as high as $900. It’s based on Ben Mezrich’s book “The Antisocial Network.”