In Netflix’s new comedy “Murderville,” Will Arnett plays mustachioed Terry Seattle, Senior Detective, Homicide Division, who is teamed up with a new celebrity guest star in each episode.

The gimmick: None of the guest stars – Sharon Stone, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, “Eternals” star Kumail Nanjiani, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Annie Murphy or NFL star Marshawn Lynch – has been given the script.

They’re forced to improvise as Arnett gives them prompts on camera, whether it’s Stone adopting a heavy German accent as “Eva Braunfinger,” or O’Brien introducing himself as “Todd Carring…ton…berg… son” as Arnett feeds him more syllables over an earpiece.

However, the guests will have the last laugh as they alone get to name the killer in each case.

Watch the trailer for the series, which premieres globally on Netflix on Feb. 3.

The six-episode procedural crime comedy is based on the BAFTA-winning BBC3 series “Murder in Successville” by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions. The series stars Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins-Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren ‘Daz’ Phillips.

Arnett serves as an executive producer, along with Marc Forman, Jonathan Stern, Peter Principato, Brian Steinberg. Tom Davis, Andy Brereton and James De Frond. Krister Johnson (“Wet Hot American Summer”) is the showrunner, writer, and e.p.; Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff direct, and the writing staff is Anna Drezen, Chadd Gindin, Craig Rowin, Jack Kukoda, Marina Cockenberg, Kerry O’Neill, Hannah Levy and Adriana Robles.

“Murderville” is produced by Electric Ave, Abominable Pictures, Artists First, and Sony Pictures Television.