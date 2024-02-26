With $120 million in theatrical receipts worldwide, “Bob Marley: One Love” is the latest in a growing list of hit music biopics at the box office, with more than a half-dozen such films now in the production pipeline covering artists from Amy Winehouse to The Beatles.

“When you see films like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Rocketman’ absolutely crushing it at the box office and with critics, it’s hard not to want more,” said POV Agency managing partner Pilaar Terry. “It’s like a snowball effect, with each successful biopic leading to more interest and more films being made. We all know that once Hollywood figures out a winning formula that they’re likely to tap into it again and again.”