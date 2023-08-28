Musicians Who Have Parted Ways With Scooter Braun (Photos)

Several popular musicians, such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen have made headlines recently over news that they have parted ways with Scooter Braun. The high-profile music manager that these singers shared has lost other clients in recent weeks and months as well, with most of them officially declared amicable.

Braun, who discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2007, went on to found Scooter Braun Projects, and manage some of the hottest talent in the music industry at the moment. He is also known for causing a rift with Taylor Swift after he purchased her master recordings and then sold them to another company — sparking her decision to re-record her first six albums.

Here are the clients who have recently parted ways with Scooter Braun: