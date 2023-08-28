Musicians Who Have Parted Ways With Scooter Braun (Photos)

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are two of many no longer working with the high-profile manager

From left to right: Singer Demi Lovato, music manager Scooter Braun and singer Carly Rae Jepsen (Getty Images)

Several popular musicians, such as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen have made headlines recently over news that they have parted ways with Scooter Braun. The high-profile music manager that these singers shared has lost other clients in recent weeks and months as well, with most of them officially declared amicable.

Braun, who discovered Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2007, went on to found Scooter Braun Projects, and manage some of the hottest talent in the music industry at the moment. He is also known for causing a rift with Taylor Swift after he purchased her master recordings and then sold them to another company — sparking her decision to re-record her first six albums.

Here are the clients who have recently parted ways with Scooter Braun:

Demi Lovato (Getty Images)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s departure from Braun’s management was agreed upon mutually. She had signed with Braun in 2019.

Ariana Grande accepting an AMA (Getty Images)

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s exit from Braun’s management was first reported on Aug. 21.

Carly Rae Jepsen (Getty Images)

Carly Rae Jepsen

Representatives for Jepsen confirmed to the AP that the “Call Me Maybe” singer no longer works with Braun as her manager.

Idina Menzel (Getty Images)

Idina Menzel

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Idina Menzel, who had signed with Braun in 2019, no longer works with him as of January 2023.

J Balvin (Getty Images)

J Balvin

After signing a management deal with Braun in 2019, J Balvin exited the deal in May 2023.

Asher Roth at the El Ray Theater (Getty Images)

Asher Roth

Asher Roth, a rapper best known for the song “I Love College,” has parted ways with Braun.

Hilary Duff at the ABC/Disney 2022 Upfront

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff stopped working with Braun back in 2018, JustJared reported.

Carrie (Sara Jessica Parker) in "And Just Like That"
Read Next
Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie's 'And Just Like That' Cat, Shoe: 'If He Looks Familiar…'

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…