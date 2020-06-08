Mutiny Pictures Launches With Slamdance Drag Queen Doc ‘Queen of the Capital’ (Video)

“Queen of the Capital” tells the story of Muffy Blake Stephyns, a Washington, D.C., bureaucrat by day and drag queen by night

June 8, 2020

New distribution and film development company Mutiny Pictures will launch with the release of the 2020 Slamdance documentary “Queen of the Capital.”

Mutiny Pictures’ mission, according to its website, “is to provide a more transparent and modern development, sales and distribution company that is prioritizing diverse filmmakers and stories to help move the industry into the world post COVID-19.”

The outfit was formed by producer Ben Yennie and development executive Colleen Butler. After “Queen of the Capital,” Mutiny Pictures will continue with more than 12 projects that are completed or in development.



Mutiny films is primarily focused on low- to medium-budget genre films, especially thriller, action and family films that support diverse talent and stories.

“Queen of the Capital,” which Mutiny is releasing June 20 exclusively via Alamo Drafthouse’s on demand service, tells the story of D.C. bureaucrat by day and drag queen by night Muffy Blake Stephyns. The documentary follows her dream of leading a group of vibrant performers on a crusade for the community.

Blending performance footage with verité style sequences, the documentary is both a no-holds barred look at what it takes to be Queen of The Court and a society that has no idea what to make of it all.

“Queen of The Capital” was directed by Josh Davidsburg. The exclusive release will continue at drive-ins and traditional theaters a few weeks later.

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

