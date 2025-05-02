Muzzling Big Bird: Trump Tries to Silence the ‘Liberal Media’ of PBS and NPR

The Trump administration’s immigration enforcement and efforts to defund public broadcasting might not appear linked at first blush, but they both reflect the same attitude:

So what if we accidentally deport the wrong guy to get “the bad people” out, or kill Big Bird because we don’t like what they say about us on “PBS NewsHour?”

Donald Trump has always retreated to culture-war issues when under duress, so it’s hardly a surprise he would renew the assault on PBS and NPR as he watches his poll numbers fall amid tariff concerns. The move immediately drew cheers from his conservative base, who have long railed against the government paying one penny to support what they see as another tentacle of the “liberal media.”