‘My Best Friend’s Wedding 2’ in the Works at Sony, Celine Song to Write the Script

A sequel to 1997 rom-com “My Best Friend’s Wedding” is in very early development at Sony Pictures, according to insiders with knowledge of the project.

Academy award nominated filmmaker Celine Song (“Past Lives,” “The Materialists”) is attached to just write the script for the sequel, not direct. Plot details about the sequel are being kept under wraps.

“My Best Friend’s Wedding” starred Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney as best friends who make a pact to marry if they both aren’t hitched by 28. That plan falls through when Mulroney’s character finds his future bride and Roberts’ character attempts to convince him she is really the one. The 1997 film grossed nearly $300 million worldwide.

Last week, Mulroney told the New York Post “there is talk of a sequel” adding: “I know nothing about it. Last I heard, quote, lawyers were talking, unquote.”

Song first broke out in 2023 with her feature directorial debut “Past Lives” which was released by A24 and garnered $42 million worldwide at the box office. Her sophmore followup “The Materialists,” also released by A24, stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. That film grossed $50 million at the box office and is currently playing in theaters.

