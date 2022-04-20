Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated film “My Father’s Dragon,” which is the next feature from the award-winning studio behind “Wolfwalkers” and “The Secret of Kells” Cartoon Saloon.

Jacob Tremblay will lead a voice cast that also includes Gaten Matarazzo, Golshifteh Farahani, Dianne Wiest, Rita Moreno, Chris O’Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Yara Shahidi, Jackie Earle Haley, Mary Kay Place, Leighton Meester, Spence Moore II, Adam Brody, Charlyne Yi, Maggie Lincoln, Jack Smith with Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

Nora Twomey (“The Breadwinner”) is directing “My Father’s Dragon” based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s Newbery Award winning book of the same name. Meg LeFauve (“Inside Out”) wrote the screenplay based on a screen story by LeFauve and John Morgan. “My Father’s Dragon” is the fifth animated feature for the animation studio based out of Kilkenny, Ireland.

“My Father’s Dragon” is the story of a boy who, struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. The boy’s adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn are producing for Mockingbird Pictures, and Paul Young is producing for Cartoon Saloon. Meg LeFauve and John Morgan, Tomm Moore and Gerry Shirren of Cartoon Saloon, and Alan Moloney and Ruth Coady of Parallel Films are executive producing.

“Our actors, animators and artists at Cartoon Saloon have worked together to craft this film, inspired by Ruth Stiles Gannett’s amazing book,” Twomey said in a statement. “We were drawn together by a desire to tell a very special tale of friendship, adventure, and true bravery. I fell in love with storytelling as a child and Netflix excels at celebrating all kinds of stories, through different styles and distinct voices. This has given me the opportunity to look through a beautiful lens and I am excited to share what I see with our audience around the world.”