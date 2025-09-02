‘My Life With the Walter Boys’ Season 2 Debuts Atop Netflix TV List With 11.8 Million Views

“My Life With the Walter Boys” Season 2 debuted atop Netflix’s most-watched TV list.

The second chapter of the love triangle between Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez), Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) tallied up 11.8 million views on Netflix from its Aug. 28 debut through Aug. 31, making it the No. 1 English-language TV series during the week of Aug. 25.

Just behind “My Life With the Walter Boys” on the TV list was limited series “Hostage,” which took second place on the list with 11.6 million views, as well as “Wednesday” Season 2, which scored 8.4 million views as fans await the Sept. 3 release of Season 2, Part 2.

The recent Season 2 releases of both “Wednesday” and “My Life With the Walter Boys” also boosted their first installments, with “Wednesday” Season 1 taking the No. 5 slot on the top 10 list this week with 2.9 million views while “My Life With the Walter Boys” took the No. 7 spot with 2.5 million views.

Docuseries “Katrina: Come Hell and High Water” and “Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser” also appeared in the top 10, with the former scoring the No. 4 spot with 7.3 million views and the latter taking eighth place with 2.5 million views.

On the film side, “KPop Demon Hunters” kept its hot streak going as it grew its viewership to 30.1 million views during its 11th week on the streamer. The musical sensation was the No. 1 most-watched English-language movie of the week, outpacing “The Thursday Murder Club,” which debuted to a strong audience with 24.7 million views.

“Unknown Number: The High School Catfish” scored third place on the movies list with 8.6 million views, while “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” came in fourth place with 5.9 million views and “The Art of Racing in the Rain” took fifth place with 4.4 million views.