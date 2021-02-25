‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ Documentary Sells to Amazon Studios

The documentary “My Name Is Pauli Murray” about the non-binary Black activist, lawyer and poet and is directed by “RBG” filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West, has sold out of Sundance to Amazon Studios.

The film tells the life story of Pauli Murray and how they over time influenced everyone from Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Thurgood Marshall. The documentary includes Murray’s writings and newly discovered photographs, footage and audio interviews, including how Murray spent their life grappling with gender norms and identifying as non-binary.

West and Cohen came across Murray’s story while making “RBG” and managed to premiere the film at Sundance three years later. Murray is known for their 1950 book “States’ Laws on Race and Color,” which Marshall and others considered to be a key document in the fight against racial segregation.

Murray was also named a co-author in Ginsburg’s brief for her landmark Reed v. Reed victory at the Supreme Court that gave women more control over estates. And Murray was also the first Black person to receive a doctorate from Yale Law School. Murray died in 1985.

Betsy West and Julie Cohen directed the film, and Talleah Bridges McMahon produced. Participant’s Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann and Elise Pearlstein executive produced, along with Peggy Drexler.

“Having Amazon Studios as our distribution partner is really a dream. We are so excited to work with their team–they are passionate about this film and we know we’re going to be in very capable hands,” the directors said in a statement.

“To share a story that gives visibility to Pauli Murray means so much for so many people and for so many reasons. Everyone should know Pauli’s story and to imagine the film can be available so widely is really monumental,” Bridges McMahon said in a statement.

“After releasing ‘RBG’ three years ago, we jumped at the opportunity to partner again with the incredibly talented Betsy and Julie, who have once more hit it out of the park in crafting a deeply thoughtful, timely and entertaining film about another real-life American superhero,” Diane Weyermann, chief content officer for Participant. “We are incredibly excited to partner with Amazon Studios in bringing My Name is Pauli Murray to audiences around the world and shining a long-overdue spotlight on this revolutionary trailblazer.”

“Decades later, we’re still fighting for the same rights that Pauli Murray fought to achieve for gender and racial equity, and I’m so proud to have worked on this film in bringing Pauli’s story to the forefront today.”

Participant and Cinetic negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Variety reported the news.